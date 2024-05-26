Thane: A 31-year-old man lost both his legs after he fell off the footboard of a running local train at Kalwa railway station on Saturday. The victim, identified as Jagan Jangle, slipped onto the tracks after a thief attacked his hand with a stick to snatch his mobile phone. Man loses both legs falling off local when attacked in a mobile theft bid

According to Government Railway Police officials, Jagan was travelling from Dadar to Kalyan. The incident occurred when the train crossed Thane station at about 8.30pm. Jagan got up from his seat and decided to stand on the footboard of the train. “He was holding his mobile in his left hand. As soon as the train reached the Kalwa station, a thief attacked his hand with a stick to snatch his phone. Jagan fell from the rain and slipped into the tracks. Both his legs were completely mutilated,” said a GRP official.

After the incident, passengers of the train immediately informed the GRP officials. In an unconscious state, Jagan was admitted to a private hospital in Thane. “His condition was serious due to heavy blood loss and the only option left with the doctor was to cut his two legs. Jangle came to know about his two legs when he came back to his senses.”

A case has been registered against unknown persons by Thane GRP police and a team has launched a manhunt.

Jagan is a resident of Kalyan and works with Majestic Book Depot. He recently got married and settled in Kalyan and is also the sole earning member of his family.