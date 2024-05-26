 Man loses both legs falling off local when attacked in a mobile theft bid | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man loses both legs falling off local when attacked in a mobile theft bid

ByAnamika Gharat
May 26, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The victim, identified as Jagan Jangle, slipped onto the tracks after a thief attacked his hand with a stick to snatch his mobile phone

Thane: A 31-year-old man lost both his legs after he fell off the footboard of a running local train at Kalwa railway station on Saturday. The victim, identified as Jagan Jangle, slipped onto the tracks after a thief attacked his hand with a stick to snatch his mobile phone.

Man loses both legs falling off local when attacked in a mobile theft bid
Man loses both legs falling off local when attacked in a mobile theft bid

According to Government Railway Police officials, Jagan was travelling from Dadar to Kalyan. The incident occurred when the train crossed Thane station at about 8.30pm. Jagan got up from his seat and decided to stand on the footboard of the train. “He was holding his mobile in his left hand. As soon as the train reached the Kalwa station, a thief attacked his hand with a stick to snatch his phone. Jagan fell from the rain and slipped into the tracks. Both his legs were completely mutilated,” said a GRP official.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After the incident, passengers of the train immediately informed the GRP officials. In an unconscious state, Jagan was admitted to a private hospital in Thane. “His condition was serious due to heavy blood loss and the only option left with the doctor was to cut his two legs. Jangle came to know about his two legs when he came back to his senses.”

A case has been registered against unknown persons by Thane GRP police and a team has launched a manhunt.

Jagan is a resident of Kalyan and works with Majestic Book Depot. He recently got married and settled in Kalyan and is also the sole earning member of his family.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man loses both legs falling off local when attacked in a mobile theft bid
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On