Man poisons wife, daughter in Mira Road hotel, flees
Mumbai A 38-year-old man is on the run after allegedly poisoning his 35-year-old wife and seven-year-old daughter at a hotel off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Monday. While the woman survived and is currently under treatment, the minor died.
The police said that Ryan Braco, who worked with a private firm in Mumbai, had checked into the Seasons Hotel at Kashmira on May 27 with his wife Poonam and daughter.
On Monday, the hotel staff saw Ryan leave at around 10 in the morning. As he was alone, they did not suspect any sort of foul play. A couple of hours later, they heard a woman scream for help. As they broke open the door, they found the child dead.
“The woman has been admitted to the Tembha civic hospital at Bhayander, while Ryan is absconding. The family hails from Vasai and we are currently assuming that he was under financial stress, which could be the reason behind the crime,” said senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station.
The police further said that before moving to the Seasons Hotel, the family was lodged at another hotel nearby, Express Inn, where they left without footing the bill of ₹15,000. They are currently on the lookout for Ryan.
“As of now, we have registered an accidental death report. Ryan is the prime suspect and we are waiting to record Poonam’s statement. We will do so as soon as she is better enough to speak to us,” Hazare added.
The police are scanning the CCTV footage from the hotel and the vicinity to get a clue about Ryan’s movement. The body of the minor, a standard one student, has been sent for post mortem.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
