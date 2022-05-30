Man poisons wife, daughter in Mira Road hotel, flees

Mumbai A 38-year-old man is on the run after allegedly poisoning his 35-year-old wife and seven-year-old daughter at a hotel off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Monday. While the woman survived and is currently under treatment, the minor died.

The police said that Ryan Braco, who worked with a private firm in Mumbai, had checked into the Seasons Hotel at Kashmira on May 27 with his wife Poonam and daughter.

On Monday, the hotel staff saw Ryan leave at around 10 in the morning. As he was alone, they did not suspect any sort of foul play. A couple of hours later, they heard a woman scream for help. As they broke open the door, they found the child dead.

“The woman has been admitted to the Tembha civic hospital at Bhayander, while Ryan is absconding. The family hails from Vasai and we are currently assuming that he was under financial stress, which could be the reason behind the crime,” said senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station.

The police further said that before moving to the Seasons Hotel, the family was lodged at another hotel nearby, Express Inn, where they left without footing the bill of ₹15,000. They are currently on the lookout for Ryan.

“As of now, we have registered an accidental death report. Ryan is the prime suspect and we are waiting to record Poonam’s statement. We will do so as soon as she is better enough to speak to us,” Hazare added.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage from the hotel and the vicinity to get a clue about Ryan’s movement. The body of the minor, a standard one student, has been sent for post mortem.