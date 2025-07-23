Man, son held for raping daughter in mulund house

MUMBAI: A (Shutterstock)

14-year-old girl recently reported being raped by her father, her two teenage brothers, and a 50-year-old man in their neighbourhood in Mulund on different occasions last year. The police registered a case against them and arrested the 42-year-old father and his eldest son on Monday. The younger son, 16, and the 50-year-old are on the run, said a police officer.

The family lived in a chawl in Mulund in November 2024 when the survivor reported being sexually assaulted by four different men on separate occasions. After this, she was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and sent to a children’s home. The police then arrested the four rapists and filed a charge-sheet in the case.

However, the child recently narrated to her caretaker about her father, two brothers, and a 50-year-old neighbour also sexually assaulting her on different occasions. She told the police that these assaults took place from January 2024 to November 2024, when the police registered the first offence.

The accused from her family allegedly sexually assaulted her on different occasions inside her house when nobody else was around, and the 50-year-old raped her in an isolated place outside, said the officer from Mulund police station.

“The CWC verified the complaint and recorded her statement for us,” said the officer. “We approached the POCSO court last week and told them about the old case for which we already filed a charge-sheet. The court directed us to register a new offence.”

The Mulund police on Monday registered a new case against the four men and arrested the father and his eldest son on the same day. The four were booked under Sections 63 (rape) and 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The officer added that the police are now searching for the other two accused.