Man stabbed to death on way to work in Ambernath

A 48-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by two men on Tuesday night while he was on his way to work at a pharmaceutical company in Ambernath, police said. A police team took the victim, identified as Ramesh Jha, to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. A search is underway for the accused. HT Image

Jha was resident of Sarvodaya Nagar in Ambernath West. Around 9.30 pm on Tuesday he left for work on a bicycle. Around 9.45 pm, his family received a call from the police station that he had had an accident. A relative from the family, Kumar Jha, said, “By the time we reached Chaya hospital he was declared dead due to sever blood loss. The police told us when Jha was near Ganpat Dhabha at Badlapur-Ambernath road two unknown persons stopped him and stabbed him to death. It was so shocking because he never had any enmity with anyone.”

An officer from Ambernath police station said, “We are trying to get details of CCTV footage to nab the accused.”