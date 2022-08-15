Man strangulates wife over petty issue, flees

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by strangulating her over a trivial issue in wee hours on Sunday and fled from the house. JJ Marg police have launched a manhunt for him.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manzila Shaikh, 30, who was staying in Imamwada area along JJ Marg along with her husband, Sukhchand Shaikh alias Mukhtar, 33. The spouses, both of whom worked as construction site labourers, often fought over small issues.

The incident occurred between night of August 13 and 14 when in a fit of rage Mukhtar strangulated her by a rope. The incident came to light in the wee hours of Sunday when neighbours found the door to Mukhtar’s house open and his wife lying on the ground.

The neighbours checked on her and suspected foul play and informed us about it, said assistant police inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe of the JJ Marg police station.

One of the neighbours in his statement to the police said whenever Mukhtar came home under the influence of alcohol, he and his wife used to fight over petty issues, Salunkhe added.

On the day of the incident, the couple had a heated exchange of words at night and after which Mukhtar fled from the area. Since he is absconding, it appears that he had killed his wife, said the police officer, adding that there are strangulation marks on her neck.

We have registered a case of murder against Mukhtar and have launched a manhunt for him, said Salunkhe.