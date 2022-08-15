Man strangulates wife over petty issue, flees
Mumbai: A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by strangulating her over a trivial issue in wee hours on Sunday and fled from the house. JJ Marg police have launched a manhunt for him.
According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manzila Shaikh, 30, who was staying in Imamwada area along JJ Marg along with her husband, Sukhchand Shaikh alias Mukhtar, 33. The spouses, both of whom worked as construction site labourers, often fought over small issues.
The incident occurred between night of August 13 and 14 when in a fit of rage Mukhtar strangulated her by a rope. The incident came to light in the wee hours of Sunday when neighbours found the door to Mukhtar’s house open and his wife lying on the ground.
The neighbours checked on her and suspected foul play and informed us about it, said assistant police inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe of the JJ Marg police station.
One of the neighbours in his statement to the police said whenever Mukhtar came home under the influence of alcohol, he and his wife used to fight over petty issues, Salunkhe added.
On the day of the incident, the couple had a heated exchange of words at night and after which Mukhtar fled from the area. Since he is absconding, it appears that he had killed his wife, said the police officer, adding that there are strangulation marks on her neck.
We have registered a case of murder against Mukhtar and have launched a manhunt for him, said Salunkhe.
-
Locals flag safety concerns on skywalk nearly two km from CM Shinde’s residence
Four days after a college student was allegedly molested on a skywalk at Manpada, local residents have raised safety concerns over another skywalk in the heart of the city which they claim is taken over by miscreants at night as there are no adequate lights and CCTV cameras. Interestingly, this skywalk near Viviana Mall is barely a few metres from former minister Jitendra Awhad's home and around two km from chief minister Eknath Shinde's residence.
-
Newly-appointed ministers lobby for posh Malabar Hill official bungalows
With its private beach and a sprawling lawn, Ramtek bungalow in Malabar Hill leads the list, followed by Royal Stone, a colonial-style bungalow with wooden flooring located in Peddar Road. While Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil have requested for Royal Stone, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, labour minister Suresh Khade and Vikhe-Patil are vying for Ramtek bungalow, the largest bungalow after Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister.
-
Mulund building collapse: Roof gives way, killing old couple
Mumbai: Two senior citizens lost their lives after the ceiling of a residential structure in which they resided came down on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as Devshankar Nathalal Shukla (93) and his wife, Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla (87). According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster control cell, the incident took place at around 7.46 pm, on the first floor of the building.
-
Violence erupts over Savarkar, Tipu photos in Shivamogga
Karnataka Police on Monday imposed curbs under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Shivamogga town after a clash between two groups over banners featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue V D Savarkar and 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan. A senior police officer familiar with the matter said tension broke out after a banner featuring Savarkar was put up at Amir Ahmed Circle, in Shivamogga, as part of Independence Day celebrations.
-
In a first, Tricolour hoisted at Idgah Maidan amid tight vigil
In a first, the national flag was hoisted amid tight security on Monday morning at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet. The Tricolour was hoisted at the Idgah Maidan by assistant commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) MG Shivanna. Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, member of Lok Sabha from Bengaluru Central constituency PC Mohan, additional commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Sandeep Patil and deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Laxman Nimbargi were also present in the event.
