Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man threatens to kill PM over traffic police helpline 

ByVinay Dalvi
Dec 08, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp bomb threat against PM Modi, traced to Ajmer. An investigation is underway, suspecting it may be a hoax.

MUMBAI: Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message on Saturday threatening to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sender said there will be a bomb blast in the city and another one in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The police have traced the sender to Ajmer, Rajasthan, and a Worli police have registered a case in the matter.

Man threatens to kill PM over traffic police helpline 
Man threatens to kill PM over traffic police helpline 

The Mumbai Traffic Police Helpline on WhatsApp was set up to receive complaints about traffic problems. But on Saturday at 2am, an unknown person sent a message warning of bomb blasts. “He also said that weapons that will be used to kill PM Modi had reached the country,” said a police officer.

The unknown person reportedly also mentioned some names of people allegedly connected to Pakistan’s Intelligence Community, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who are allegedly planning the activities while stationed at various locations in the country.

The police tried calling the person, but his phone was switched off immediately after he ended the chat. “We have traced the chats to Ajmer in Rajasthan and teams have been sent to Rajasthan to pick up the person,” said the police officer. The police suspect the names given by the sender are potentially his rivals, but that things will become clear only after the person is traced.

“We suspect it’s a hoax message; however, we are investigating it,” said the police officer. A case was registered against unknown people under 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by Worli police.

Earlier on November 27, an Andheri-based woman was booked for making a hoax call threatening to kill PM Modi.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On