MUMBAI: Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message on Saturday threatening to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sender said there will be a bomb blast in the city and another one in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The police have traced the sender to Ajmer, Rajasthan, and a Worli police have registered a case in the matter. Man threatens to kill PM over traffic police helpline

The Mumbai Traffic Police Helpline on WhatsApp was set up to receive complaints about traffic problems. But on Saturday at 2am, an unknown person sent a message warning of bomb blasts. “He also said that weapons that will be used to kill PM Modi had reached the country,” said a police officer.

The unknown person reportedly also mentioned some names of people allegedly connected to Pakistan’s Intelligence Community, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who are allegedly planning the activities while stationed at various locations in the country.

The police tried calling the person, but his phone was switched off immediately after he ended the chat. “We have traced the chats to Ajmer in Rajasthan and teams have been sent to Rajasthan to pick up the person,” said the police officer. The police suspect the names given by the sender are potentially his rivals, but that things will become clear only after the person is traced.

“We suspect it’s a hoax message; however, we are investigating it,” said the police officer. A case was registered against unknown people under 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by Worli police.

Earlier on November 27, an Andheri-based woman was booked for making a hoax call threatening to kill PM Modi.