Man, who made derogatory remarks, threatened Fadnavis, arrested

MUMBAI: The police on Saturday arrested a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker from Satara who threatened deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and used hate speech against the Brahmin community. The accused, Kinchak Navale, who comes from Beed, had been in hiding and changed his appearance to throw the police off his track.

On Wednesday, Akshay Panvelkar, a Yuva Sena member registered a complaint after he saw a video of the accused on social media. In the video, the accused could be heard making threats against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as well as the Brahmin caste, who he said could be finished off within minutes.

The police also arrested Yogesh Sawant from Panvel, who shared the link on Facebook on Thursday, and was produced in the Bandra sessions court. He was first granted judicial custody, but later on Friday the court revised their previous order and remanded him in five days police custody.

Navale, who made the speech, was produced in court on Saturday and was granted police custody for ten days. Meanwhile, the YouTube channel owner on which the video was uploaded was also given a notice, warning him against putting up such videos on his platform in the future.

“Our team had been sent to Aurangabad first on Thursday, after which they had to go to several villages and towns across Western Maharashtra to locate Navlae. He was living in a hotel in Satara on an assumed identity, having changed his appearance a little as well,” informed an officer from Santacruz police. He added that they tracked his location with the help of the local crime branch.

At the beginning of the video, Navale is heard introducing himself as the sarpanch, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar group.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam had also brought up the issue in the legislative assembly on Thursday, alleging that NCP MLA Rohit Pawar was pressuring the police not to act against his party workers.