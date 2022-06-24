Mangrove cell to register case on illegal debris dumping in mangroves in Kharghar
After several complaints by members of Kharghar Wetlands and Hills group on illegal debris dumping on the wetland at Kharghar Sector 25, the mangrove cell officials paid a visit to the spot. They claimed that they have evidence of debris being dumped in the mangroves and soon a case would be registered.
Nareshchandra Singh, a member of the residents group, said, “As a responsible group representing the interests of the society and the valuable flora and fauna that are being affected, we have been bringing to the notice of several authorities including the Wetlands Grievance Redressal Committee, Konkan Mangroves Committee, forest department and Ministry of Environment about these illegal acts.”
A team from the Mangroves Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department, led by Range Forest Officer Sudhir L Manjare, visited the place on Wednesday evening. The group explained the criticality of the CRZ 1B areas and showed the spots that are frequented by many migratory birds including Greater Flamingoes, Lesser Adjutant, Black-headed Ibis, Pacific Golden Plovers, Curlew Sandpipers, Little Stints, Common Snipes, Common Teals, Black Winged Stilt, some of which are endangered.
“We then took them to the spots where we saw the illegal activities of dumping. We showed some of the recently-changed features within the CRZ 1B areas including mangroves and the 50m buffer area. We even showed the team the relevant CRZ maps, MRSAC maps and other documents in reference to the areas in question,” Singh added.
Meanwhile, Manjare said, “We have received photographic evidence of the destruction of the mangroves. It also has a vehicle number on it. We would soon be approaching the police and lodging a complaint.”
-
Number of births decreases, deaths increases in Thane city in last 2 years
In the last two years, the number of births has decreased while the number of deaths has increased within the Thane city. While 2019 recorded 23,985 births, 2020 saw a considerable decrease at 22,203 births while last year, only 19,430 births were registered. Among the total 48,698 deaths that have been recorded from 2020 till now, 2,023 were of children. In 2019, there were only around 12,721 recorded deaths. The number increased drastically in 2020.
-
Navi residents can raise complaints, suggestions through WhatsApp bot
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon have a WhatsApp bot for the residents to get in touch with the corporation with their complaints and suggestions. So far, people have been getting in touch with the corporation via e-complaints and Twitter handles. The mechanism of addressing the bot will be the same like that of addressing the e-complaints. On an average, the complaints were resolved in six days by the corporation.
-
Panvel civic body to take up maintenance of streetlights along Kalamboli-CBD Belapur stretch
Defunct streetlights along the Kalamboli-CBD Belapur stretch on Sion-Panvel Highway might soon be a thing of the past. With frequent complaints from motorists and the traffic department, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation has now taken up the task of maintaining streetlights along the stretch that was earlier with the Public Works Department. Last year, 15 people died in 15 different accidents along the said stretch.
-
Ulhasnagar residents rendered homeless after building collapse incidents demand transit camps within city
More than a thousand residents have been rendered homeless in Ulhasnagar city after various slab and building collapse incidents over the last four to five years. The residents have demanded transit camps for rehabilitation in the city itself as the civic body had assured to build them a few years ago. In July 2021, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation announced that it would acquire 300 rental homes for the residents affected by building and slab collapse.
-
'Where do I have hawala money?' asks Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar - being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case - has been summoned by a Delhi court next week. Speaking to news agency PTI, he said he has no 'hawala money' and that the court would decide. The case against him was filed in 2018. When asked about his links with hawala money he responded, "Where do I have (hawala money)? Court will decide all those things."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics