Mangrove cell to register case on illegal debris dumping in mangroves in Kharghar

After several complaints by members of Kharghar Wetlands and Hills group on illegal debris dumping on the wetland at Kharghar Sector 25, the mangrove cell officials paid a visit to the spot. They claimed that they have evidence of debris being dumped in the mangroves and soon a case would be registered.

Nareshchandra Singh, a member of the residents group, said, “As a responsible group representing the interests of the society and the valuable flora and fauna that are being affected, we have been bringing to the notice of several authorities including the Wetlands Grievance Redressal Committee, Konkan Mangroves Committee, forest department and Ministry of Environment about these illegal acts.”

A team from the Mangroves Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department, led by Range Forest Officer Sudhir L Manjare, visited the place on Wednesday evening. The group explained the criticality of the CRZ 1B areas and showed the spots that are frequented by many migratory birds including Greater Flamingoes, Lesser Adjutant, Black-headed Ibis, Pacific Golden Plovers, Curlew Sandpipers, Little Stints, Common Snipes, Common Teals, Black Winged Stilt, some of which are endangered.

“We then took them to the spots where we saw the illegal activities of dumping. We showed some of the recently-changed features within the CRZ 1B areas including mangroves and the 50m buffer area. We even showed the team the relevant CRZ maps, MRSAC maps and other documents in reference to the areas in question,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Manjare said, “We have received photographic evidence of the destruction of the mangroves. It also has a vehicle number on it. We would soon be approaching the police and lodging a complaint.”