MUMBAI: With Maharashtra chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal set to retire on November 30, additional chief secretary (home) Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed him, making her the likely second woman to head the state bureaucracy. Manisha Mhaiskar frontrunner for Maharashtra chief secretary post more

Mhaiskar, 57, is the seniormost IAS officer after Aggarwal and is among the leading contenders for the top bureaucratic post. If appointed, she will follow Sujata Saunik, who became Maharashtra’s first woman chief secretary. Mhaiskar is due to retire in March 2029, giving her a tenure of over two years in the post.

Additional chief secretaries Milind Mhaiskar and Sanjay Sethi are also in contention. Sethi, who heads the transport department, is due to retire in September 2027.

Aggarwal, who previously served as a secretary in the Union government, was brought back to Maharashtra and appointed chief secretary following Saunik’s retirement last year.

Mhaiskar currently heads the state’s home department and has held several key administrative positions during her career. She has served as collector of Sangli and commissioner of the Amravati Municipal Corporation. In Mantralaya, she headed the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations before serving as additional municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

She has also headed the medical education, general administration, environment and Marathi language, and public works departments. Following her transfer to the home department, her husband and fellow IAS officer Milind Mhaiskar took charge of the public works department.

A native of Nagpur, Mhaiskar is the daughter of former IAS officer Arun Patankar.