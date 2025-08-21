NAVI MUMBAI: An outing with friends turned tragic for a 30-year-old Mankhurd resident when he drowned in a quarry lake in Gothivali in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night. The three friends were drunk and went to swim in the lake, said a police officer. Mankhurd resident drowns in quarry lake in Navi Mumbai

According to the Police, the incident occurred at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, when the victim, Aditya Suresh Singh, a resident of New MHADA Colony in Mankhurd, along with two of his friends, went swimming in the lake. “Prima facie, it appears the trio had consumed alcohol before going to swim. The quarry has a garden attached, which is a tourist spot, and they had gone to visit the garden,” said the investigating officer.

A while after they entered the lake, Singh dived underwater and did not resurface, he added. “His friends immediately alerted the police, following which the fire brigade was summoned. After an extensive search operation, Singh was pulled out of the water and rushed to Rajmata Jijau Municipal Hospital in Airoli, where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

Based on a statement from the deceased’s father, the Rabale Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) on Wednesday.