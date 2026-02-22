MUMBAI: A special court under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act has granted bail to Raju Sampat Dheringe, a clerk in the office of the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister Narhari Zirwal, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a ₹50,000 bribe to facilitate a temporary stay on the suspension of a medical shop licence at the Mantralaya. Mantralaya bribe trap: Bail granted to FDA minister’s office clerk

Allowing the bail application, special judge Shayana Patil observed that the case involved the “demand and acceptance of bribe by an employee of Mantralaya itself”, which “has the seriousness in the eyes of the public”. However, the court held that “the investigation appears to be almost over and any reasonable ground is not made out for his further detention in custody”.

According to the prosecution, the complainant had applied for a 12-day stay on the suspension of his Moonlight Medical and General Store licence with the concerned department at Mantralaya. Court records state that Dheringe allegedly demanded ₹50,000, a demand that was later confirmed by a senior official in the department.

After receiving a written complaint on February 9, the ACB verified the allegation by recording a face-to-face conversation between the complainant and the accused. On February 12, Dheringe was allegedly caught red-handed accepting ₹35,000 during a trap laid by the ACB.

The prosecution informed the court that an SD card containing recorded conversations and mobile call recordings was sealed and seized. The trap money, which had been treated with anthracene powder, was recovered, and a panchanama noted traces of the powder on the accused’s clothes, which were also seized. His mobile phone and SIM card were taken into custody, and the electronic evidence has been kept ready for forensic examination.

Opposing bail, the prosecution argued that the accused could influence witnesses or tamper with evidence if released. The defence countered that Dheringe has no prior criminal record, is a government employee with stable roots in society, and that further custody was unnecessary as the investigation is substantially complete.

The court noted that the “investigation appears to be almost over” and observed that further inquiries, such as those related to the EMI of a personal loan, would not require him to stay in custody.

Granting bail, the court directed Dheringe to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 with sureties and allowed provisional cash bail of the same amount for two weeks. It imposed conditions including mandatory attendance at the ACB office every Thursday between 3 pm and 5 pm until the charge sheet is filed, cooperation with investigators, disclosure of his residential address and mobile number, and a restriction on leaving the country without prior court permission.

The case is significant given the earlier political controversy surrounding ACB action within the FDA minister’s office and the questions raised about oversight at the ministerial level. The bail order does not attribute any role to minister Zirwal, but notes that the alleged demand and trap occurred within the Mantralaya establishment, and the court itself underlines the public seriousness of corruption allegations involving a state secretariat employee.

The ACB investigation is ongoing and a charge sheet is awaited.