Maratha quota protest LIVE Updates: Activist Jarange firm on quitting water if not given reservation
Maratha quota protest LIVE Updates: Maratha community stages candlelight march in Latur, central Maharashtra, supporting quota demand on Tuesday.
In response to the escalating Maratha quota agitation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has scheduled an all-party meeting on Wednesday morning to address the situation in the state.
Meanwhile, activist Manoj Jarange, who is advocating for the Maratha reservation, has been on an indefinite fast for more than a week. However, on Tuesday, he decided to start consuming water after receiving assurance from CM Eknath Shinde regarding a resolution.
Nevertheless, Jarange-Patil continues his protest by abstaining from solid food. He has announced his intention to consume water for two more days, but if the state government fails to grant Marathas Kunbi caste certificates and include them in the OBC category, he will resume his full hunger strike.
In a show of support for the Maratha quota demand, members of the Maratha community held a candlelight march in Latur city in central Maharashtra on Tuesday evening. The march commenced at Ganj Golai and concluded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. The agitation in favor of Maratha quota continued in the district, with road blockades staged at various locations, according to the police.
Kunbis, an agricultural community, are categorised under the OBC group in Maharashtra, which grants them reservation benefits in education and government employment.
- Nov 01, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Maharashtra Worker union calls for shutdown of market in Pune
The workers' union at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj market yard in Pune has called for the shutdown of the market for one day to show support to Maratha reservation demand by Manoj Jarange Patil, reported ANI.
All businesses and trade under the Agricultural Produce Market Committee shut down on Wednesday to support the Maratha reservation demand by Manoj Jarange Patil.
- Nov 01, 2023 11:28 AM IST
Maharashtra government has deprived Maratha's demand of reservation: Priyanka Chaturvedi
"It is very sad, and painful, the way the Maharashtra government has deprived Maratha's demand of reservation by making false promises. Manoj Jarange Patil ji was on fast unto death and he has taken water because Eknath Shinde had said that we would fulfil the demand," said Priyanka Chaturvedi.
"Today Devendra Fadnavis ji, who is the home minister there, is campaigning in Chhattisgarh. Devendra Fadnavis ji was the one who, while in the opposition, had said that if I was asked to make a reservation, I would do it in two days, " she added.
- Nov 01, 2023 11:18 AM IST
Maharashtra CM broke promises on Maratha Reservation: Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Uddhav Thackeray has supported the movement for Maratha Reservation.
Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Uddhav Thackeray has supported the movement going on regarding the Maratha Reservation, and he is also demanding that it should be decided soon... But, what can you expect from traitors?"
"Maharashtra is considered to be a progressive and inclusive state. The CM and deputy CM had made many promises to the Maratha people. This agitation is because they breached promises," she added.
- Nov 01, 2023 11:10 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs wrote to President Murmu on Maratha reservation
Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs wrote a letter to President Draupadi Murmu and requested for appointment to give submission on Maratha and Dhangar reservation issue in Maharashtra.
- Nov 01, 2023 11:08 AM IST
Activist Jarange firm on quitting water if reservation not given to Marathas
Activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday reiterated that he will stop drinking water from this evening if his demand for reservation to the Maratha community is not fulfilled by the Maharashtra government, reported PTI.
Leaders of all parties should ask the Maharashtra government to call a special session of the state legislature and give reservation to the Maratha community, Jarange who has observing fast at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25, told reporters.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which took a violent turn in some parts of the state.
- Nov 01, 2023 11:00 AM IST
Nanded SP injured in stone pelting by mob during protest
Nanded district Superintendent of Police Shrikrishna Kokate sustained injury in stone pelting during a demonstration staged by supporters of the Maratha quota demand on Tuesday evening, an official said, reported PTI.
The incident took place in Kushnoor area of the district where hundreds of Maratha activists had gathered demanding reservation for the community, he said.
- Nov 01, 2023 10:55 AM IST
Eknath Shinde government accepts report to grant Kunbi certificates
The state government on Tuesday accepted the first report presented by the Shinde committee and issued a Government Resolution (GR), to decide the procedure for granting Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha in the Marathwada region.
The process of issuance of Kunbi certificates has begun. The Kunbi community is eligible for reservation in the OBC category.
The GR (Government Resolution) noted "The available documents from Marathwada and other regions concerning the Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha caste certificates, the (retired) justice Sandeep Shinde Committee's first report has been approved by the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today."
- Nov 01, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Maratha quota protest LIVE: Internet services suspended in Jalna
Internet services have been suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district in view of violent incidents in the Marathwada region during the ongoing agitation over Maratha quota
- Nov 01, 2023 10:48 AM IST
CM Shinde arrives at Mumbai's Shayadri Guest House for all-party meeting
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives at Mumbai's Shayadri Guest House for the all-party meeting on Maratha reservation stir.
- Nov 01, 2023 10:46 AM IST
‘Eknath Shinde will take a proper decision on the Maratha reservation’: Minister Uday Samant
Assuring reservation activist Manoj Patil of the government's support, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant exuded confidence that the government will take a proper decision on the issue of the Maratha reservation.
"Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting of all Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) MPs and MLAs. We are all confident that Eknath Shinde will take a proper decision on the Maratha reservation...," he said.
- Nov 01, 2023 10:44 AM IST
Maratha quota protest LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) says it was not invited to all-party meeting
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that his party MPs and MLAs were not sent an invitation to the all-party meeting called by the Maharashtra government on the Maratha reservation.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that while a party with zero lawmakers were invited to the meeting, his party which has 16 MLAs and 6 MPs was not invited.
- Nov 01, 2023 10:42 AM IST
Maratha quota protest LIVE: Senior police official visits violence-hit Beed; 99 people held so far
Maharashtra's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Saxena on Tuesday visited Beed to monitor the situation after large scale violence during the Maratha quota agitation, an official said on Wednesday, PTI reported.
So far, 99 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Beed and the situation is currently under control, he said.
Senior IPS officer Saxena went to Beed on Tuesday and has been reviewing the situation. He will also submit a report about the situation to the government, the official said.
- Nov 01, 2023 10:37 AM IST
Hasan Mushrif's vehicle vandalised by protestors in Mumbai
The Maratha reservation protestors vandalised Maharashtra cabinet minister Hasan Mushrif's car in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, PTI reported citing the police.
Three persons were detained by the Marine Drive police in this case, an official said. At around 7.30 am, two Maratha quota activists armed with wooden sticks attacked the minister's SUV (sports utility vehicle) parked near the Akashwani MLA hostel in south Mumbai. The window panes of the vehicle were damaged, the official said.
- Nov 01, 2023 10:33 AM IST
A resolution should be found on the Maratha reservation issue: Sanjay Raut
“Maratha reservation protestors are on the roads. Houses of MLAs are being torched. Law and order have collapsed in the state. There should be no politics on this issue. Political parties in Maharashtra should come together for a discussion on this issue. The CM has called an all-party meeting in which some 20-25 random people have been called, but Shiv Sena MPs or MLAs have not been called for his meeting. A resolution should be found on the Maratha reservation issue,” says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on all-party meeting
- Nov 01, 2023 10:32 AM IST
Pune police books 400-500 people over Marata protest agitation
Pune police have booked 400-500 (approx) people for blocking and burning tyres on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48 (NH-48) yesterday during a pro Maratha quota protest near Navle Bridge in Pune city, reports news agrncy ANI.
According to senior police official of Pune Police, 10 people have been identified as of now and the process to identify others is on. The protestors were booked under IPC sections 143, 146 ,188,336 at Sinhgad Road Police Station.
- Nov 01, 2023 10:17 AM IST
Maratha reservation news LIVE updates: CM Shinde calls for all-party meeting today; Uddhav not invited
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has called for an all-party meeting on Wednesday to address the escalating Maratha quota agitation, which turned violent in some areas. Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray has not been invited to this meeting.
An official from the chief minister's office said that Shinde plans to brief opposition leaders on the government's strategy for managing the situation and seeks their cooperation, news agency PTI reported.
Recent days have witnessed incidents of violence in various parts of the state, leading to the complete suspension of state-run bus services in five Marathwada districts. In addition, curfews and Internet shutdowns have been enforced in sections of Beed, where protesters targeted the residences of political leaders. The chief minister has appealed to the public to refrain from resorting to violence and urged political parties to avoid actions that could exacerbate the situation.