Maratha quota protest LIVE Updates: Activist Jarange firm on quitting water if not given reservation

In response to the escalating Maratha quota agitation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has scheduled an all-party meeting on Wednesday morning to address the situation in the state. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Meanwhile, activist Manoj Jarange, who is advocating for the Maratha reservation, has been on an indefinite fast for more than a week. However, on Tuesday, he decided to start consuming water after receiving assurance from CM Eknath Shinde regarding a resolution.

Nevertheless, Jarange-Patil continues his protest by abstaining from solid food. He has announced his intention to consume water for two more days, but if the state government fails to grant Marathas Kunbi caste certificates and include them in the OBC category, he will resume his full hunger strike.

In a show of support for the Maratha quota demand, members of the Maratha community held a candlelight march in Latur city in central Maharashtra on Tuesday evening. The march commenced at Ganj Golai and concluded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. The agitation in favor of Maratha quota continued in the district, with road blockades staged at various locations, according to the police.

Kunbis, an agricultural community, are categorised under the OBC group in Maharashtra, which grants them reservation benefits in education and government employment.

