Marathas dominate Maharashtra Congress’s new executive body

Maharashtra Congress’s list of 190 office-bearers, which was announced on Thursday, has a number of members from the Maratha community. Many dynasts have also found key positions in the new team. Of the 190 members, 43 are Marathas, 28 are Muslims, 11 each are OBC-Kunbi and Brahmin, and 10 are from Scheduled Castes.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced 18 vice-presidents, 64 general secretaries, 104 secretaries, a treasurer and six spokespersons, along with a disciplinary and executive committee for Maharashtra.

Some of the faces appointed to lead Maharashtra unit of the party are dynasts from families loyal to the Congress. Former chief ministers Vilasrao Deshmukh and Shivaji Patil Nilangekar’s sons Dhiraj and Ashok have been made general secretaries. The list of general secretaries also featured former Union minister Shivraj Chakurkar’s son Shailesh, former Union minister Vilas Muttemwar’s son Vishal. Former party MLC Sanjay Dutt’s brother Brijmohan Dutt has also been appointed as general secretary. Pradnya Satav, wife of party’s Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav, who passed away after Covid-19 infection in May, has been appointed at vice-president.

Of the new appointees, 9% are women, 90 are men and two are transgender persons. Around 34% of the office-bearers are from general category, 17% are minority, while 33% and 16% are from OBC/VJNT and SC/ST respectively, according to the data shared by party officials.

In terms of regions, Vidarbha got the highest representation with 62% members, followed by western Maharashtra with 34%. Around 40% of the appointees are from 51-60 age group, while only 10% are in the age group of 30-40.

However, dissident voices within the party unit have started emerging after the appointment. State unit chief Nana Patole, however, said, “There is no discontent within the state unit. A few names are yet to be incorporated in the list. We expect a few more appointments to be done.”