MUMBAI: Among the several political rallies held in Marathwada, two were a thinly veiled extension of the Maratha-versus-Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation tussle, which has been brewing for over a year in the region. While Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil held a massive rally at Narayangad, the birthplace of Maratha community saint Narayan Baba, the BJP’s OBC face Pankaja Munde and her cousin Dhananjay Munde held an equally mammoth one at Sawargaon Ghat, the birthplace of Sant Bhagwanbaba, a saint of the OBC Vanjari community. Marathas versus OBCs: Jarange-Patil, Pankaja Munde battle it out in Beed rallies

Jarange-Patil’s rally, his maiden Dussehra one, was attended by lakhs of Marathas, while OBCs dominated the dais of the one led by Pankaja Munde. The Maratha activist issued a public ultimatum to the state government: to fulfil his community’s demands before the electoral code of conduct for the assembly polls or witness the “strength of the Marathas” in changing the government. Pankaja Munde, on her part, hit out at Jarange-Patil without naming him, saying it was now time to “show them”. Dhananjay Munde, while addressing the gathering dominated by the Vanjari community, also declared that this was the time for OBCs to fight for their existence.

Jarange-Patil, who held six rounds of an indefinite hunger strike from September 1, 2023 to push for reservation for Marathas from the OBC quota, attacked the Maharashtra government for including 17 more castes in the OBC category recently. Without naming OBC leader and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, he threw a question at him.

“When we demanded the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category, ‘some leaders’ objected, saying their quota was being eaten into,” he said. “Does the recent inclusion not disturb your quota?” Jarange-Patil then declared that some ruling party leaders had even asked the Marathas to get clarity on the opposition parties’ stand on the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category. “Did they ask the opposition while including 17 new castes in the OBC quota?” he questioned sarcastically.

The activist also lambasted the government for not paying heed to the Marathas’ demands and “ignoring” the community completely. “I am fighting the cause of the community and future generations,” he told his audience. “If you believe me, you will have to listen to me on the future course of action. We showed them our strength in the Lok Sabha election. Now we will wait till the code of conduct, and if the government fails to fulfil our demands, we will have to take a call (on how to vote in the assembly polls). The Maratha community can and will have to turn the existing power situation topsy-turvy.”

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde, in a veiled attack on Jarange-Patil, said the time had come to “show them”. Claiming that she was in favour of caste-free politics and was speaking in the interest of all poor and downtrodden people, she said, “If anybody is against the poor, downtrodden and Dalits, and harassing them, we will take revenge.”

The Munde cousins shared a dais after 12 years of estrangement owing to their earlier rivalry in political heirship. “The people of all communities are here and I can see joy in their eyes,” said Dhananjay Munde. “There is one more Dussehra rally being organised but it will not be able to reduce the sanctity of our Dussehra rally. I am here to urge you with folded hands that we all remain united at this time. We should all fight together, joining hands with all castes and religions.”

Son rise?

Pankaja Munde introduced her son on the stage in the presence of her brother Dhananjay, younger sister and former MP Pritam and other leaders. “This is my son Aryaman,” she said. “He is taller than me. He is so sweet. I have brought him here to take the blessings of Bhagwanbaba.” The gesture is being seen as Aryaman’s political launch.