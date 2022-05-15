Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to custody till May 18
Thane: The Thane court on Sunday sent Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale to police custody till May 18. Chitale has not appointed a lawyer yet. The actor, who has worked in TV serials, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on Facebook about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
On Saturday, a defamation case was registered against Chitale by the Kalwa Police and the case was later transferred to the Thane crime branch, which had sought five-day custody of Chitale.
According to a senior police inspector from Thane crime branch unit 1, “Chitale was arrested from her home in Nerul Kalamboli area on Saturday and produced before the court on Sunday. We are now on the lookout for Nitin Bhave, the author of the post shared by her.”
A total of five cases have been registered against the actor thus far for sharing a post on Sharad Pawar’s appearance, illness and voice.
Meanwhile, late on Saturday, Bhoiwada police registered a case against Chitale and Nashik resident Nikhil Bhamre for sharing a derogatory post about the NCP chief after a complaint was lodged by Prashant Divate, Mumbai president of the NCP students wing.
The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code like 153 A, 500, 501, 504, 506 and 34.
The Nerul police has also registered a case against Chitale. “The case was registered on Sunday as per complaint by Sumitra Bhagwan Pawar (48), a social worker from Nerul,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde from Nerul police station said.
The case has been registered under IPCsections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), police said.
The post in Marathi, shared by Chitale on Friday mentioned the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP supremo is 81 years old.
The post contained phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.
Nashik Pharmacy student Bhamre had without naming Pawar tweeted, “Time has come for Baramati’s Gandhi to create Baramati’s Nathuram Godse.”
Besides, cases have been registered against Chitale in Dhule and Pune as well.
(With inputs from Raina Assainar)
-
60-year-old held for raping minor in Lakhimpur Kheri district
A 60-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl, on Saturday, under the Singahi police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. Additional superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times that “the accused identified as Fida Ali has been arrested and sent to jail.”
-
How a poem on Brahminism sparked political furore in Maharashtra
Mumbai: A poem on Brahminism has stirred controversy in Maharashtra politics. Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was arrested by the Thane police for allegedly posting objectionable content on Facebook against Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday. Chitale shared a 'poem' purportedly written by advocate Nitin Bhave which allegedly made fun of Pawar's illness and described him as an “anti-Brahmin” leader who was destined to go to hell.
-
Homebuyers awarded 20% refund for delay in flat possession
Mumbai: In a big relief for 14 buyers who purchased flats in Hubtown Sunstone at Bandra east, the developer has been directed to refund 20% of the flat price on account of a three-and-half-year delay in delivery of flats. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recently allowed homebuyers' complaints about compensation due to the delay in handing over possession.
-
‘Lord Buddha temples in Sarnath to be decked up with Buddhist flags’
All the temples of Lord Buddha in Sarnath will be decorated with Buddhist flags to mark the celebration of Buddha Purnima on Monday, said Dr K Siri Sumedh Thero, in-charge monk of Jambudip Sri Lanka Buddhist Temple, Sarnath on Sunday. Dr Thero is the president of Indo-Sri Lankan International Buddhist Association. In the evening, earthen lamps will be lit with the support of Mahabodhi Society. The decorative lighting will also be done, said regional tourism officer, Varanasi, Kirtiman Srivastava.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU marks National Technology Day
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, department of science and technology, Government of India, celebrated the National Technology Day at Jalwana village under the“Setting up of Science Technology and Innovation Led SC Cluster at Ludhiana” project. GK Singh was the chief guest and was joined by special guests PSCST, department of science and technology, Government of India joint director KS Bath.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics