Marathi theatre producers to boycott Shivaji Mandir Natyagruh

MUMBAI: A coalition of Marathi theatre producers representing major banners has decided to boycott the renowned Shivaji Mandir Natyagruh in Dadar, a venue with a glorious 58-year history. Commencing from January 1, this boycott will result in the cancellation of 23 highly anticipated plays, including popular dramas like 'Vacuum Cleaner' featuring Ashok Saraf and 'Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Gosht' starring Prashant Damale. The move has caused dismay among theatre enthusiasts.

Shivaji Mandir, the first enclosed theatre in Dadar, inaugurated on May 3, 1965, is revered by every Marathi theatre artist. The decision to boycott it stems from producers’ dissatisfaction with the new management practices of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Smarak Mandal (Trust), which governs the theatre.

“A group of producers has collectively decided to halt the shows of 23 plays at Shivaji Mandir starting January 1, citing inadequate facilities and issues related to show dates,” said producer Dilip Jadhav, who is currently overseeing the production of five Marathi plays. “We were compelled to take this decision due to the newly changed rules and conditions imposed by the theatre management, including an unacceptable increase in rent.”

One of the new rules is an increase in the theatre rental if producers raise ticket prices. This has never happened at Shivaji Mandir and does not happen in any other theatre in the city. Jadhav also highlighted the challenge of securing show dates, since the management has now mandated that applications will be accepted only three months in advance as against the earlier rule of one month. While all producers can and do plan for one month, the three-month condition has often led to tentative dates being booked, creating difficulties if certain artistes are unavailable on the scheduled day, said Jadhav.

The producer also pointed out another problem, one of accessibility. The back entrance of Shivaji Mandir, through which artistes and vehicles bearing play sets enter, has been overtaken by hawkers, often resulting in disputes. Despite complaints, he claimed, the management was reluctant to intervene.

Reacting to the proposed boycott, theatre-goer Rajesh Ajgaonkar expressed disappointment. “This is very unfortunate for theatre enthusiasts like me,” he said. As Shivaji Mandir has a great legacy of Marathi theatre, we plan our weekends around plays. A collaborative effort between the producers and the theatre management is necessary to find an appropriate solution, especially at a time when Marathi drama is flourishing.”

Despite repeated attempts, Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Smarak Mandal (Trust) officials were unavailable for comment.