Marathi-North Indian bond is like milk and sugar, says Uddhav

MUMBAI: While speaking at a function organised by North Indians at Bhayandar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray declared that the Marathi manoos and North Indians had mixed with each other like milk and sugar in Maharashtra, and both needed to be wary of the people who wanted to put salt into their relationship. Thane, India - July, 29, 2023: ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed the audience at the Hindi-bhashik shivsainik (party workers)' meeting at Gadkari Rangayatan on Saturday , in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Saturday, July, 29, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Thackeray’s statements are being seen as yet another attempt to garner North Indian votes which are divided in many Mumbai and MMR constituencies. North Indian voters in MMR have largely stood by the BJP in elections over the last 10 years.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Thackeray recalled the old ties between North Indians and the Shiv Sena and how his father, the late Bal Thackeray, played a crucial role in protecting Hindus during the Bombay riots of 1992-93. “When nobody came forward to save Hindus, it was the Shiv Sena and Bal Thackeray who did it despite not being in power,” he said. “For us, Hindutva is nationalism. We do not hate anyone on the basis of religion.”

While reiterating the milk-and-sugar metaphor, he told his audience that people would try to spoil the relationship of decades. “Some people (belonging to BJP) will come from Uttar Pradesh during the elections and will try to brainwash you,” he said. “Once voting is over, they go back and we both stay here. So understand this and tell them that we are fine with each other.”

Thackeray compared the current political situation in the country with the Mahabharat. “As per the teachings of Lord Krishna, we will have to fight against those who act against dharma,” he said. “Today we find ourselves in the situation of Arjun, who was forced to fight against the people who were with him earlier. Arjun had a bow and arrow, but they (BJP) have stolen our bow and arrow (party symbol). Still, we will fight against them as they want to bring in dictatorship in the name of Hindutva. Lord Krishna taught the Gita to Arjun, and now he should teach all Indians to eliminate those who want to finish democracy.”

Thackeray also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that the nation would become stronger if Gujarat did. “We will be happy to see Gujrat becoming stronger but what kind of statement is this?” he questioned. “Will India not become stronger if Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh become strong? Let Gujarat become strong but not at the cost of Maharashtra and by stealing investment from Maharashtra. You all came to Mumbai and Maharashtra decades ago. Now the PM is taking everything to Gujarat. Will you go to Gujarat now? Or will all the Gujaratis who have settled in Mumbai for decades go back to Gujarat?