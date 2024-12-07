MUMBAI: Markadwadi village in Solapur district has become the epicenter of a campaign against alleged electoral malpractices mounted by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for its embarrassing defeat in the assembly elections. Markadwadi becomes focal point of MVA’s anti-EVM drive

In a symbolic and dramatic gesture on Friday, local MLA Uttamrao Jankar (NCP-SP) took a fistful of soil from Markadwai and offered it at Chaityabhoomi, a memorial dedicated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. The MVA timed the launch of its protest for December 6, to coincide with Mahaparinirvan Diwas, which commemorates the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. While offering the soil, Jankar emphasised that it was Dr Ambedkar who had secured their voting rights, which he claimed had been “snatched” by the Mahayuti alliance with the aid of EVMs.

Opposition parties have a series of events planned for their anti-EVM campaign. On Sunday, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar will visit Markadwadi, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, is likely to lead a march against EVMs from the village. Leaders from the state Congress unit are also likely to meet Gandhi in the near future.

Soil from Markadwadi will also be offered at Raj Ghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. Congress leader and chief spokesperson Atul Londhe has taken soil from the village and, along with state Congress president Nana Patole, will hand it over to Rahul Gandhi, who will offer it at Raj Ghat.

Markadwadi is a small, pastoral village in Malshiras assembly constituency, in Solapur district. It had planned to hold a mock re-election by paper ballot to question the authenticity of EVMs as the villagers believe the election result from their village was contrary to that of the assembly seat, which was won by Uttam Jankar. The mock re-poll was to prove that paper ballots would reveal Makarwadi’s true voting trend but the police shut down the proposed exercise and booked several villagers as well as Jankar, for allegedly flouting prohibitory orders and “spreading rumors and fear in the community”.

“We demand that the Election Commission conduct a re-poll through ballot papers in the state. If they don’t, we will approach the Supreme Court next week,” Jankar said, adding, “The MVA coalition, especially Rahul Gandhi, will hold a long march from Markadwadi.” He said they would “ignite a fire against EVMs” that the government would not be able to contain.

Londhe said they have sought time from Gandhi and will hand over the soil to him. “Jankar and the Markadwadi villagers are keen for Rahul ji to join the campaign. We will brief him on the issue and a further decision will be taken,” he said.

Nana Patole told the media that it is the people’s wish to bring back the ballot paper for voting, not the wish of one party. “The Markadwadi episode has proved that the government wants to hide facts,” he claimed.

NCP (SP) leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad said the government and the Election Commission were “afraid” and therefore shut down the mock re-poll. “They knew that if the results contradicted those of the EVMs, the issue would blow up across Maharashtra.”

Former chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan said that opposition parties were struggling to come up with genuine issues. “They are short of problems and hence pushing the same old issue of EVM,” Chavan said, who crossed over to the BJP in February this year.