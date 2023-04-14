Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire in company in Rabale MIDC

Fire in company in Rabale MIDC

ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy
Apr 14, 2023 09:54 PM IST

The fire broke out in the premises of Prashant Thermo Plastic Pvt Ltd. located at R-447, Cross Rd Number 5, MIDC Industrial Area. The company is a manufacturer and supplier of PTFE lining, process vessels, storage tanks, reaction vessels and FRP tank.

NAVI MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out in a company in Rabale MIDC area Friday evening. One person is reported to have been injured in the incident.

Said a fire official of Rabale MIDC, “4 fire engines from Airoli, Rabale and Kopar Khairane rushed to the spot on getting the fire call at around 4.45 pm.”

He added, “There was a danger of the fire spreading to a neighbouring chemical company and hence all efforts were made to prevent it by our personnel.”

Stated the fire official, “We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.”

Fire personnel battled the fire for several hours before it was brought under control.”

