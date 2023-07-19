Over 25,000 apply for just 377 posts in first ever PMC recruitment drive

PANVEL HT Image

A whopping 25,268 job hopefuls have applied within just 6 days for 377 posts on offer by Panvel Municipal Corporation. This is the first ever recruitment drive conducted by the civic body since it was established in October 2016.

The recruitment drive through Saral Seva, on the orders of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, began on July 13. Ever since the advertisements were published for jobs in Group A to Group D category, there has been a huge response from the candidates. There is still a month to go before the deadline for application expires.

The jobs are for various posts in administrative, engineering, technical, legal, fire service, security service, information and technology, accounts and finance, garden, urban development, mechanical, public health, sports, primary health, veterinary, audit and other civic departments.

The recruitment will be done through a competitive exam which will be conducted online. Candidates will be informed of the exam venue and time through email and SMS.

PMC has started a grievance redressal cell to clear doubts of the candidates with respect to the recruitment drive. Candidates can also call on toll free numbers 27458042 or 27458041.

Informed Kailas Gawde, deputy municipal commissioner (headquarters), “For details on the online application process and other issues, candidates should check the civic body’s official website.”

He added, “The group wise details of posts, pay scale, age limit / relaxation of age limit, recruitment process, general information, terms and conditions, educational qualification, reservations, reservation provisions, post wise online examination syllabus, examination fee, guidance in filling application etc.”

Said municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, “We have initiated the recruitment process for 377 posts. It will be totally transparent and based on merit.”

He advised, “Candidates should not fall for any offers by anyone claiming to be assuring jobs. They should call on our toll free numbers in case of any doubts.”

Warned Deshmukh, “If any officer or office bearer offers direct or indirect allurement, candidates should complain to the police with proof. We shall also take strict action.”