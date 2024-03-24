Mathadis keep politicians, “empty promises” out of annual meet

NAVI MUMBAI: The 42nd death anniversary function of mathadi leader Annasaheb Patil, who first raised the Maratha reservation issue, was held on Saturday without a single politician being invited, unlike in the past when top leaders would be in attendance. Mathadi leaders alleged that they had only received hollow promises from them at the earlier meets. Navi Mumbai, India - Sept. 25, 2023:Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis during 90th Birth Anniversary of Late Mathadi Leader Annasaheb Patil held at APMC Onion-Potato Market Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, September 25, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The meet, held at Mathadi Bhavan in Turbhe, was organised by the Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi, Transport and General Kamgar Union, the largest of the mathadi unions founded by Annasaheb Patil. The mathadis (head loaders) primarily work in the state APMCs and form a substantial vote bank for political parties.

Speaking at the meet, former MLC Narendra Patil, who is the general secretary of the union and Annasaheb Patil’s son, declared “Political leaders come every year to our meetings and make several promises. Nothing materialises later. Referring to the proposed amendments in the mathadi act, he added, “Why is the government taking a position against mathadis? The media needs to question Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar and others, who attend mathadi meets but are never around when mathadis are facing problems.”

Patil, a close associate of Fadnavis, however, declared that Fadnavis’ leadership in recent times had helped mathadis. “But we need to fight this together, as we are facing tough times,” he said. “For the last several years, anti-social elements have infiltrated the mathadi movement and goondaism is rife. There is also a lot of corruption in the mathadi board. The labour department exerts pressure on the chairman to make decisions that are not in the interest of mathadis.”

MLC Shashikant Shinde, working president of the union, said that they had succeeded in ensuring that the proposed amendments to the Mathadi Act would not be implemented until mathadis, who had been included in a special committee, were taken into confidence. “We are hopeful the government will act in our interest,” he said. “However, we need to be prepared to fight for the Mathadi Act, which is being sought to be diluted.”

The mathadis, who belong to the Maratha community and hail from Satara, have traditionally been staunch Sharad Pawar supporters. Over the past few years, however, there seems to have been a shift in loyalties, with Narendra Patil, becoming a staunch Devendra Fadnavis loyalist. Fadnavis rewarded him with the chairmanship of the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal (APAMVM) to help provide loans to youths in the state to start their business.

The difference has been visible at the annual mathadi meets on Annasaheb Patil’s birth anniversary meet. While earlier Sharad Pawar would lead NCP leaders in attending the meet, for the past few years it has been Fadnavis. Mathadi leader Shashikant Shinde, a Pawar loyalist, seems to have taken a backseat, and in fact has praised Fadnavis for his support to the mathadi cause.

The mathadis have been actively participating in the demand for Maratha reservation. “It has been 42 years since Annasaheb sacrificed his life for Maratha reservation,” said Narendra Patil. “If the Congress government had accepted his demand in 1982, we would not have lost a great labour leader.”

Patil praised the present government and targeted Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, asking him to introspect why he was targeting Fadnavis when both Fadnavis and Shinde were doing their best. “The Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray didn’t give justice to Marathas during their tenure,” he said. “When you protest, you need to introspect who you are protesting against and who is controlling you.”