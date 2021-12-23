May 2023 deadline set for start of Navi Mumbai’s first PG Medical College

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) civic chief has set up a deadline to get its first PG Medical College by May 2023.

The officials have been assigned to start the process of getting adequate faculty and infrastructure for the same phase wise.

At a meeting, NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, emphasised to take necessary action to start the first batch of post-graduate (PG) course in the medical college in the academic session starting in May 2023. He directed to get the necessary government and health permits for the same and to build infrastructure, get adequate manpower and equipment for the hospital. The staff have been asked to work on the hostel and library facilities meant for the college students.

“The college will not be just a provision for the students in the city but will also provide better quality healthcare to the citizens of Navi Mumbai,” Bangar added.

A committee was set up under the chairmanship of additional commissioner, Dr Sanjay Kakade. The committee submitted a detailed project report to the commissioner. The meeting, which was held following the submission of the report, discussed in detail the launch of a planned medical college.

“The plan is to start Medicine, Surgery, Orthopaedic, Gynecology and Paediatric branches in the first phase and other branches would be started in three phases. A separate place for the hostel will also have to be made,” Bangar added.

In the first phase, medical college facilities would be started from Vashi and Airoli hospitals. The health department has been asked to take regular review meetings to keep a check on the work of the college launch.