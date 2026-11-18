Mumbai: The Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has taken possession of the building that once housed Hotel Shelleys in Colaba. Situated opposite Radio Club on a 1,036.71-sq m plot, the building has been taken over due to non-payment of dues. MbPA takes possession of Hotel Shelleys

The first eviction order was issued on June 9, 2026. The building is in a dilapidated condition and the MbPA says that property remaining on the premises will be removed or disposed of by public auction.

The directors of Shubh Hospitality, which bought the property in 2006, could not be reached for comment and a spokesperson of JM Financial, which had financed the project, did not offer comment.

The building was originally called ‘Lentin Court’ and was built by Phirozeshaw Lentin. In the 1970s, it was acquired by Balwant Rai Shelley, who changed the name of the hotel to Hotel Shelleys. His heirs sold the hotel to Shubh hospitality in 2006. Later, JM Financial Asset reconstruction company took charge of the property in 2012.