MBVV police arrest two agents in cyber slavery racket

MUMBAI: The Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar police have busted an international cyber slavery racket with the arrest of two people. The police said that several youths from Mira-Bhayander were promised lucrative jobs in Thailand and were illegally taken to Myanmar, where they were forced into cyber slavery. They were asked to pay ₹6 lakh each if they wanted to be released, said the police. (Shutterstock)

“Working on the information, our teams arrested an agent called Asif Khan alias Nepali, a resident of Naya Nagar, while Rohit Mardhana, a resident of Visakhapatnam was arrested from Surat,” said a police officer. “The ₹6 lakh was accepted by Mardhana and sent to the kingpins of the racket who are based out of foreign countries.”

According to the crime branch, in August 2025, the two complainants Sayyad Hussain and Amar Lakdawala came into contact with Lakdawala, who promised them a lucrative job in Thailand and took all their documents. Once in Thailand, he took them to Myanmar, where they were pushed into a cyber fraud company called UU8, Here, they met Leo, a Chinese national, and Steve Anna, an Indian.

Hussain and Lakdawala were asked to befriend Indian nationals on social media, get their mobile numbers and then lure them into investing in Bitcoin and Crypto Currency through their fraud apps.

When Hussain and Lakdawala wanted to leave, they were confined and assaulted. “Finally they paid ₹6 lakh each and got themselves released,” said the police officer. “When they came back, they filed a complaint and an offence was registered in Mira-Bhayandar against eight individuals for cheating them. Working on those leads, we have arrested two people who worked for the cyber frauds.”