MUMBAI: A special MCOCA court on December 3 allowed the crime branch to re-arrest three men, arrested in connection with the murder of Sachin Rammurath Kurmi, a leader of the Byculla division of Nationalist Congress Party (AP), after the provisions of MCOCA were invoked in the case, and also considering the seriousness and gravity of the added offences. MCOCA court allows crime branch to re-arrest 3 accused in NCP leader murder case

The NCP functionary was killed in Byculla on October 5 this year, after he was stabbed at least 20 times by three assailants when he was out for a walk after dinner. Kurmi, also known as Munna, was rushed to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Mumbai police arrested the three assailants - Ananda Ashok Kale, 39, a driver by profession, Vijay Kakade, 34, a delivery boy, and Prafulla Pravin Patkar, 26, a photographer. After Kurmi’s family met NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, the case was transferred to the Mumbai crime branch.

The special court passed the order on an application filed by the assistant commissioner of police, crime branch, seeking permission to re-arrest the three accused after the provisions of the stringent MCOCA were invoked on November 29 by the joint commissioner of police.

The defence opposed the plea, submitting that the reasons for arrest were not communicated to the accused in writing and, therefore, they should be released on bail since their detention was illegal. The defence contended that the accused were in custody till October 18, and substantial investigation has been completed, adding that they were deemed to have been arrested after the ACP took their custody from Arthur Road prison.

However, in a detailed order passed on December 3, special judge BD Shelke said that the defence argument could not be accepted as “considering gravity and seriousness of the added offences, the Investigating Officer is required to re-arrest these accused.”