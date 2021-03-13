MCOCA court refuses to stay release of movie Mumbai Saga
A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) court on Friday refused to stay the scheduled release of the movie ‘Mumbai Saga’, allegedly based on the life of Ravi Mallesh Bora, known in Mumbai underworld as gangster DK Rao.
Rao had, on Wednesday, approached the special MCOCA court through his lawyers Prashant Pandey and Pradip Singh, seeking a stay on the release of the movie, starring John Ibrahim, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar, which is scheduled to be released on March 19.
Rao in the plea claimed that the case against Rao was still pending trial before the special court and the release of movie may prejudice the case and will also affect his right to a fair and impartial trial.
“As the court has turned down our plea, we have no other option but to approach the Bombay high court to stop the release of this movie, as it violates fundamental rights of my clients,” said advocate Pandey.
Rao, a purported key member of the Chhota Rajan gang, is presently lodged in Taloja jail in connection with an extortion case.
Rao, who has survived an encounter with Mumbai Police in 1998, has told the investigators that after the encounter he was arrested and while in jail he came in contact with members of the Rajan gang. He claimed that soon he climbed the ladder within the gang and became one of its key members.
