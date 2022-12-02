MCZMA clears quadrupling of the Virar-Dahanu line

Mumbai: In a major boost for connectivity of the extended suburbs on the Western Line, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has cleared the quadrupling of the Virar-Dahanu line.

It will enable Western Railway to increase the services on the route and also improve their speed as four lines would help segregate suburban and outstation train traffic.

The project will add two rail lines to the existing two lines on the Virar-Dahanu route in the Palghar district under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project III. It is being implemented by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited, a joint venture of the Railways and Maharashtra government. It was cleared in the MCZMA meeting on November 10 and the minutes were finalised two days back. The project is estimated for completion by December 2025.

The suburban railway network of the Western Railway has been extended to Dahanu and the ministry of railways wanted a dedicated corridor for outstation trains.

The corridor from Churchgate to Virar consists of minimum quadruple lines, while Virar Dahanu road has only double lines.

At present, EMU (Electric Multiple Units) ply up to Virar - Dahanu Road (63.80 km). As the existing double-line corridor is over-saturated, it is not possible to increase the number of suburban services in this section. Therefore, it is decided to lay one additional pair of lines in this section, said a state official.

The alignment of the proposed corridor is planned on the west side and parallel to the existing line. It will involve minimum land acquisition and diversion of bare minimum forest land as a major part of the land required for the project is existing Railway land.

The proposed corridor passes through various villages of Vasai, Palghar and Dahanu and a total of 16,250 metres pass through areas affected by the Coastal Regulation Zone of Environmental Protection Act.

The MRVC presented that out of 26.51 hectares of forest land required for the project and 17.05 hectares of land is covered with mangroves, the minutes say.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Limited on November 7, 2022, submitted that scope of the project is laying the third and fourth lines parallel to existing tracks as it is an augmentation of the existing corridor.

The existing corridor has been in use for more than 150 years. Minimum 170 hectares of land is required to lay the double line track for 64 km length. Out of these 130 hectares of land is owned by Railways and only 48 hectares of land are being acquired for the project.

The corridor from Churchgate to Virar consists of minimum quadruple lines, while Virar Dahanu road has only double lines.

This will enable a separate corridor for suburban services as is existing for the Churchgate Virar Section. There will be saving up to 1 hour daily in travel time of 5 lakhs passengers. The proposed corridor will serve the requirement of about 2 million population in the section from Virar to Dahanu Road in the Palghar District.

The MCZMA discussed the project and raised a concern about the area of mangroves to be cut for quadrupling, the minutes say.

An MRVC spokesperson said that after clearance from MCZMA, it will be sent to the ministry of environment and forests. Since the forest includes the cutting of mangroves, permission from the Bombay high court is also required for mangrove cutting.

A writ petition for mangroves cutting permission has been filed in Bombay High Court, the spokesperson of MRVC said.

The MRVC has given a contract for important bridge no. 92 and 93 awarded and work is in progress for bridge no. 92, contract for earthwork and bridges in two areas awarded in July 2021 and works are in progress on 9 bridges and 22 bridges completed.

The contract for the construction of the station building, service building, staff quarters, and platform for Virar and Vaitarna station has been awarded on August 29 2022.