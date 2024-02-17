 MD and brown sugar worth ₹32 lakh seized, three arrested | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / MD and brown sugar worth 32 lakh seized, three arrested

MD and brown sugar worth 32 lakh seized, three arrested

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Feb 18, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Navi Mumbai police seize drugs worth ₹32 lakh, arrest three family members, including two women, in contraband raid assisted by anti-narcotics cell.

Navi Mumbai: The Kopar Khairane police seized contraband drugs worth 32 lakh and arrested three individuals from the same family, including two women, one of whom is a teenager. The operation, assisted by the anti-narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai crime branch, followed a tip-off.

HT Image
HT Image

Senior police inspectors Aundubar Patil and Niraj Chaudhary of Kopar Khairane police station with their team raided apartment 404 of the National Apartment building located in sector 19A at around 5pm on Friday. The raid led to the seizure of mephedrone (MD) and brown sugar in the flat.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The arrested individuals who were present in the house have been identified as Mohammed Shamim Ismail Ansari alias Sam, 27, Khalida Khatun Mohammed Azeem Ansari, 23, and Aafia Khatun Hayat Mohammed Ansari, 19.

According to Navi Mumbai deputy commissioner of police(DCP) zone 1, Pankaj Dahane, “Following a search in the house, our team recovered 63 gm of MD powder worth 6,30,000 and 253 gm worth of brown sugar powder worth 25,30,000. There was also cash amounting to 12,980, bringing the total worth of seizures to 31,72,980 worth of seizures.”

Dahane added that the accused had planned to sell the banned contraband of MD and brown sugar. They were booked under the NDPS Act on Saturday, and their formal arrest was followed by securing police custody from the court. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the drugs and their intended recipients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On