MD and brown sugar worth 32 lakh seized, three arrested

Navi Mumbai: The Kopar Khairane police seized contraband drugs worth ₹32 lakh and arrested three individuals from the same family, including two women, one of whom is a teenager. The operation, assisted by the anti-narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai crime branch, followed a tip-off. HT Image

Senior police inspectors Aundubar Patil and Niraj Chaudhary of Kopar Khairane police station with their team raided apartment 404 of the National Apartment building located in sector 19A at around 5pm on Friday. The raid led to the seizure of mephedrone (MD) and brown sugar in the flat.

The arrested individuals who were present in the house have been identified as Mohammed Shamim Ismail Ansari alias Sam, 27, Khalida Khatun Mohammed Azeem Ansari, 23, and Aafia Khatun Hayat Mohammed Ansari, 19.

According to Navi Mumbai deputy commissioner of police(DCP) zone 1, Pankaj Dahane, “Following a search in the house, our team recovered 63 gm of MD powder worth ₹6,30,000 and 253 gm worth of brown sugar powder worth ₹25,30,000. There was also cash amounting to ₹12,980, bringing the total worth of seizures to ₹31,72,980 worth of seizures.”

Dahane added that the accused had planned to sell the banned contraband of MD and brown sugar. They were booked under the NDPS Act on Saturday, and their formal arrest was followed by securing police custody from the court. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the drugs and their intended recipients.