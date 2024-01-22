close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Meat and fish shops in Bhiwandi to remain closed on Jan 22

Meat and fish shops in Bhiwandi to remain closed on Jan 22

ByN K Gupta
Jan 23, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation has ordered all meat and fish shops to close on the day of pran pritishtha in Ayodhya. Residents support the decision.

Bhiwandi:

HT Image
HT Image

Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has directed all meat and fish shop to remain closed on the day pran pritishtha in Ayodhya , civic officials said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Ajay Vaidya, Commissioner, of Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation held a meeting with DCP Navnath Dhavle, and all senior police inspectors of all police stations in Bhiwandi, and NGOs to ensure that all meat or fish shops remain shut for business on January 22.

Hemant Shukla, a resident of Bhiwandi City said, “The BNCMC chief’s directives to keep the meat and fish shops closed on pran pritishtha day is good. The enthusiasm of crores of devotees to go to temples immerse themselves in the devotion of the lord ram and witness this auspicious day through TV channels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On