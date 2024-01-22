Meat and fish shops in Bhiwandi to remain closed on Jan 22

Bhiwandi: HT Image

Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has directed all meat and fish shop to remain closed on the day pran pritishtha in Ayodhya , civic officials said.

Ajay Vaidya, Commissioner, of Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation held a meeting with DCP Navnath Dhavle, and all senior police inspectors of all police stations in Bhiwandi, and NGOs to ensure that all meat or fish shops remain shut for business on January 22.

Hemant Shukla, a resident of Bhiwandi City said, “The BNCMC chief’s directives to keep the meat and fish shops closed on pran pritishtha day is good. The enthusiasm of crores of devotees to go to temples immerse themselves in the devotion of the lord ram and witness this auspicious day through TV channels.