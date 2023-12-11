close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Mephedrone worth 325 cr seized in Raigad since Dec 8

Mephedrone worth 325 cr seized in Raigad since Dec 8

PTI |
Dec 11, 2023 09:20 PM IST

Mephedrone worth ₹325 cr seized in Raigad since Dec 8

Following the seizure of mephedrone worth 107.3 crore on Friday, follow up action led to confiscation of another 174.5 kilograms of the contraband worth 218 crore, the official said.

Friday's raid was held in a factory in Khopoli's Dheku village, leading to the arrest of three persons, including one Anthony Karikuttikaran, who during questioning led police to the second haul, he said.

"Based on this information, a raid was carried out at a godown in Honad village in Khalapur on Sunday. We recovered 174.5 kilograms of mephedrone, which was kept in seven barrels," Inspector General of Police Pravin Pawar told reporters.

Information was also received from the accused that they had sent drugs abroad through the sea route, and this aspect is being probed, Pawar added.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
