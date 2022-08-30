Messages of 26/11-like attacks came from a Pakistani IP address, say police
The cyber police have found that an internet protocol (IP) address from Pakistan was used to send the WhatsApp messages warning of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks in the city
The cyber police have found that an internet protocol (IP) address from Pakistan was used to send the WhatsApp messages warning of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks in the city. While efforts are being made to trace the location, the next task is to solve the mystery behind the names and mobile numbers of 10 people mentioned in the messages. Eight of the 10 names are from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh while one each belongs to Muzaffarnagar, also in UP, and Haryana.
Initial probe had revealed that the sender had used a UK-based virtual private network. Though the service provider concerned was requested to share the details of the customer there was no response, a police officer said. It was later ascertained that the mobile number from which the messages were sent was also from Pakistan.
Crime branch teams visited Bijnor and Haryana to question the people but could not find anything common or suspicious about them. “Only two of them in Bijnor knew each other, and none of them have any criminal records,” the officer said.
One of the mobile numbers was traced to Virar and was found in the possession of a 26-year-old man, who hails from Bijnor. The man, a barber, had come to Maharashtra in the first week of August and was staying at his relative’s place. He claimed that his number was misused earlier as well to threaten a lawyer, said the crime branch officer, adding that they are verifying his claims.
“Several agencies across the country have been alerted and the UP anti-terrorism squad has also been questioning a few people,” the officer added.
On August 20, the threat messages were received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai traffic police’s helpline operated from its control room at Worli. The police registered a case under section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.
The messages, in Hindi, began coming in at 10.50 pm and claimed that 10 Indians were part of a terror plot that would be worse than 26/11. The person, claiming to be from Pakistan, went on to mention names like Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone terrorist from the November 2008 terror attacks to be arrested and sentenced to death, as well as recently assassinated Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics