Metro 2A and 7 services disrupted due to signalling glitch

Mumbai: Metro services on Lines 2A, from Andheri West to Dahisar East, and Line 7, from Dahisar East to Gundavali, were disrupted on Sunday evening following a technical glitch in the signalling system, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded during the busy weekend hours. Mumbai, India - June 29, 2021:--------------------in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Metro services came to a halt shortly after 6 pm, leaving passengers waiting for updates. Many commuters took to social media to express their frustration. Abhishek Pandey, stuck at Andheri West station, posted on X, “Mumbai Metro is stuck at Andheri West station for the past 30 minutes.” Similar grievances were shared by other passengers, including Rajesh Pitale, who was stranded at Mogra station.

Inside several metro coaches, the information screens flashed a generic message: “Attention please! There may be a short delay to this service. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.” However, some commuters complained that no announcements were made on platforms or at the ticket counters. Manoj Bhawani, a passenger, said there was no communication from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) about the delay adding to the confusion.

Sunday evenings typically see heavy footfall along the metro lines as passengers travel for leisure, shopping, or family visits. With no clarity on when services would resume, many opted for alternative modes of transport instead of waiting endlessly at the metro stations.

MMMOCL officials confirmed that a signalling glitch had crippled operations on both corridors, Line 2A and Line 7. This is not the first disruption on these lines. On September 24, services on Metro 2A and 7 were disrupted after a derailment between Dahisar East and Ovaripada.