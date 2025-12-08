Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Metro 2A and 7 services disrupted due to signalling glitch

ByAteeq Shaikh
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 05:56 am IST

Metro services came to a halt shortly after 6 pm, leaving passengers waiting for updates. Many commuters took to social media to express their frustration

Mumbai: Metro services on Lines 2A, from Andheri West to Dahisar East, and Line 7, from Dahisar East to Gundavali, were disrupted on Sunday evening following a technical glitch in the signalling system, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded during the busy weekend hours.

Mumbai, India - June 29, 2021:--------------------in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - June 29, 2021:--------------------in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Metro services came to a halt shortly after 6 pm, leaving passengers waiting for updates. Many commuters took to social media to express their frustration. Abhishek Pandey, stuck at Andheri West station, posted on X, “Mumbai Metro is stuck at Andheri West station for the past 30 minutes.” Similar grievances were shared by other passengers, including Rajesh Pitale, who was stranded at Mogra station.

Inside several metro coaches, the information screens flashed a generic message: “Attention please! There may be a short delay to this service. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.” However, some commuters complained that no announcements were made on platforms or at the ticket counters. Manoj Bhawani, a passenger, said there was no communication from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) about the delay adding to the confusion.

Sunday evenings typically see heavy footfall along the metro lines as passengers travel for leisure, shopping, or family visits. With no clarity on when services would resume, many opted for alternative modes of transport instead of waiting endlessly at the metro stations.

MMMOCL officials confirmed that a signalling glitch had crippled operations on both corridors, Line 2A and Line 7. This is not the first disruption on these lines. On September 24, services on Metro 2A and 7 were disrupted after a derailment between Dahisar East and Ovaripada.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Metro 2A and 7 services disrupted due to signalling glitch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Metro services on Lines 2A and 7 in Mumbai were disrupted on Sunday evening due to a signalling system glitch, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded during peak hours. Passengers expressed frustration on social media, citing a lack of communication from officials. This incident follows previous disruptions on these lines, highlighting ongoing operational challenges.