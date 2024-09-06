Metro fare in Navi Mumbai reduced by 33%

NAVI MUMBAI: In a big relief to metro commuters in Navi Mumbai ahead of the festive season, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) has slashed the Metro ticket fares in the Belapur-Pendhar corridor by up to 33%. The revised fare structure will come into effect from September 7. The minimum ticket fare has been capped at ₹10 and maximum at ₹30. HT Image

CIDCO has also increased the distance that one can travel for every slab rate. As per the revised fares, a ticket will cost ₹10 till 4 km, ₹20 for 4-8 km, and ₹30 for 8 to 10 km and beyond. Previously, the metro fare from Belapur Terminal to Pendhar was ₹40, which has now been reduced to ₹30.

Vijay Singhal, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO, said, “The fares have been reduced to ensure that maximum number of commuters take advantage of the fast and comfortable metro service in the city. The revised fare structure will benefit both short- and long-distance commuters.”

The Navi Mumbai Metro Corridor No 1 (Belapur to Pendhar) has been developed by CIDCO under the Navi Mumbai Metro project. This corridor has enhanced the connectivity to CBD, Taloja MIDC, and CIDCO’s housing complexes at Kharghar. Metro services began operating on this line from November 17 last year.