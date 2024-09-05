Mhada lottery applicants anxious as they face several challenges

Mumbai: From facing hardships of securing domicile certificates to experiencing technical glitches, applicants to Mhada’s Mumbai housing lottery 2024 are reeling under anxiety as they come face to face with several hurdles during and after the application process. Additionally, scrutiny of applications is happening at an extremely slow pace this year. On August 7, Mhada announced the sale of 2,030 homes through lottery draw and began accepting applications starting August 9. The apartments are at multiple locations such as Powai, Goregaon, Tardeo, Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Malad, Kurla, Andheri, Mazgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Byculla, etc

Applicants, however, say the only ray of hope for them in this chaos is the deadline extension by Mhada from September 4 to 19 which gives them some time to arrange the relevant documents. “Unlike earlier years, making an application did not involve several hurdles. This time, there are multiple challenges like the requirement of a domicile certificate, unlike the earlier times when the acknowledgement receipt of the application made would also get accepted, as securing a domicile is a time-consuming process,” said Tulika Khanna, who wants to try her luck in this year’s housing lottery draw.

Khanna said for some days, the Aaple Sarkar website did not allow her to make an application, their helpline number too was out of order. “After over 10 days, I got through the helpline and managed to make an application. Since then, I have been waiting for them to issue me my domicile certificate,” said Khanna, who wants to try her luck in this year’s housing lottery draw. Had Mhada not extended the deadline from September 4 to 19, she would have run out of time to apply.

Earlier this month, prices of 370 homes were slashed in the range of 10% for High Income Group (HIG), 15% for Middle Income Group (MIG), 20% for Low Income Group (LIG) and 25% for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The price cut is applicable only to those homes that Mhada has received under the Development Control Regulations 33(37) and (5), meant for redevelopment projects.

Another applicant said that all his documents are in place and yet the new lottery system has been rejecting his applications. “MHADA’s portal has been rejecting my Income Tax Return filing acknowledgement despite the Income Tax Department having accepted the same. I must have made at least 40 attempts and have not given up on trying my luck.”

Other issues are related to repeated failure in making payments online as well as document sharing using DigiLocker, a digital wallet for various government documents such as driving licences, passport, marksheets, aadhar, etc.

Early 2024, Mhada had introduced the new system called Integrated Housing Lottery Management System Version 2.0, which is causing a problem for applicants.

As of Wednesday evening, 52,942 applications were made and earnest money deposits were made in 37,347 of those. The applications aren’t part of the lottery draw, unless the deposit amount is made. Hence, so far, only 37,347 applications are eligible to be part of the process, provided they clear the scrutiny. Perhaps, this is why Mhada has indefinitely put off the date to conduct the lottery draw, which was initially scheduled for September 13. On an average only 10-20 applications are getting scrutinised and unable to keep pace with the number of forms submitted daily.

Despite repeated attempts, Mhada’s Mumbai Board chief Milind Borikar did not respond to the queries raised. However, an official shared that their IT team is providing assistance to the applicants through virtual mode as well as over calls. So far, over 50% of the complaints have been resolved. “If there is a mismatch in the amount by even a Rupee, mentioned in the income tax return vis a vis that filled in MHADA’s form, the system will not accept the application. Those who have opted for a single-step verification mode to make online payments will not face challenges in making deposit payments. Currently, a team of 25 people has been deputed in the help room to resolve queries arising.”