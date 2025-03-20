Microsoft, Gates Foundation collaborates with Maha govt on digital governance model

Microsoft and the Gates Foundation on Thursday have collaborated with the Maharashtra government to make the state a model for digital governance including setting up innovation city in Navi Mumbai and help empower 25 lakh women in becoming self-employed. The Gates Foundation also said that they will partner in sustainable energy initiatives in Maharashtra. (PTI photo)

Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates along with representatives from the Gates Foundation met Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The foundation will extend technical and financial support to the Maharashtra government in this sector and Mr Gates has assured to launch it in Gadchiroli district,” the statement issued by chief minister office stated.

Fadnavis apprised Gates, that the state government was working towards ensuring farmers have access to electricity even during the day.

The Gates Foundation also said that they will partner in sustainable energy initiatives in Maharashtra with social, government and corporation organisations.

“This collaboration will benefit farmers, and Gates expressed his confidence that the state model has great potential for global dimension,” the statement said.

Fadnavis said that the government has set a goal to help 25 lakh women become millionaires under Lakhpati Didi initiative and informed Gates about their flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Under this scheme, eligible women in Maharashtra will receive ₹1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the bank account of the women.

Gates assured that his Foundation will participate in this initiative and expressed readiness to support the digitization of women’s entire financial transactions.