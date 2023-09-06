MIDC assures steps to resolve water shortage in Taloja industrial belt

PANVEL MIDC assures measures to resolve water shortage in Taloja industrial belt, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The long pending water supply issue faced by Taloja industries could be resolved soon. MIDC has assured industrialists of the Taloja industrial belt that it will take both short term and long term measures to curb the water supply issue in the region.

The assurance came in a meeting following a threat by Taloja Industries Association (TIA) to launch an agitation from September 6 if no remedial measures are taken.

TIA has long been complaining about shortage of water supply in the industrial belt forcing the units to depend on tanker water. It has claimed that production has been hit and employees have to sit idle leading to losses for the industrialists. It has also complained that there is even a lack of drinking water and for sanitation purposes even as monthly water charges are paid to MIDC.

TIA declared that with not much response from MIDC despite several representations and lack of action even after industries minister Uday Samant visited the belt, it would take to streets to press for their demands.

A meeting to resolve the impasse was called by MIDC on Monday following which it discussed and gave in writing the short term and long measures being taken up by it. It appealed to MIDC to withdraw its planned agitation.

Speaking on the assurances given, an MIDC official said, “MIDC supplies 55 mld to Taloja MIDC from Barvi dam. It will share information on water supplied to the area on a daily basis with TIA. A 5 BHP booster pump for the Engineering Zone has been commissioned while two more booster pumps of 40 BHP and 5 BHP will be commissioned in other areas in the next few days.”

He added, “MIDC is replacing certain valves in the Engineering zone for smooth operation and zone wise assured water supply. The flow patterns on the feeder line will be monitored on the entire Barvi Grid to ensure corrections and augment supply. Action will be taken against illegal water connections and leakages plugged along the feeder line.”

Commenting on the long term measures, he said, “A specialized consulting agency is studying the feeder line and Barvi Grid to resolve supply and distribution issues. Administrative approval has been given for a dedicated Ground Service Reservoir (GSR) with pump house for assured adequate storage of water in the belt. Administrative approval has also been given for extension of T- Block pipeline upto Engineering Zone.”

Stated the official, “MIDC is committed to provide the allocated water supply to the belt and ensure all units get adequate water supply. It is taking all efforts in that regard. We had fruitful discussions with TIA and requested them to withdraw their proposed agitation.”

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Satish Shetty, president of TIA said, “We had detailed discussions with MIDC officials and stressed that the situation cannot be allowed to continue any further.

He explained, “There are complaints on a daily basis from our members. They do not get the consented water supply and it is compounded by the fact that they still have to pay the minimum supply bills charged by MIDC while suffering production and business losses.”

He added, “We had no option left but to launch a massive agitation. We are glad that MIDC has finally decided to act and given us assurances that every industrial unit will get the water consented to us. Every nook and corner of the industrial belt will be covered. We are hopeful that the promises made will be kept.”

Concluded Shetty, “Following MIDC request, we have decided to suspend our proposed agitation for now. We shall monitor the situation, if there is no improvement, our democratic options will be open.”

