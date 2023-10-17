Milk van driver dies after loader hits him in head with iron rod

MUMBAI: A milk van loader was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing the driver of the van over a trivial argument in Malad. HT Image

According to the police, the accused, Dinesh Yadav, 39, had been working as a loader in the milk van of his relative. On Monday morning, when the van reached the Vasrihill area, Yadav got out of the van to unload the milk crates with the help of an iron rod that was bent towards the end.

The driver, Vikram Yadav, who also worked for the van owner - his brother-in-law, got off to help Yadav when the two argued, said a police officer.

The argument escalated, and Yadav picked up the iron rod and hit Vikram on his head. The rod penetrated Vikram’s head, resulting in severe head injuries. Yadav then called up his relatives, who rushed Vikram to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre.

Vikram succumbed to his injuries Monday afternoon. The hospital authorities informed the police and arrested Yadav.

“We have arrested Yadav for murder and are trying to find out the cause of the tiff between the two men,” said a police officer from Malad police station.

