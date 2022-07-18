Milkman thrown off road by speeding car, killed
Navi Mumbai: A 27-year-old milkman, who was returning home after delivering milk at NRI Estate, Seawoods on Sunday morning on his Activa scooter, was crushed to death by a speeding Hyundai Verna car at Palm Beach Road. The incident happened at 6.45am at Chanakya junction.
The deceased, identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Karave Village, Seawoods, was taking a right turn at Chanakya junction, when the speeding car, heading towards CBD Belapur, driven by Akshay Surve (25), rammed into Kumar’s scooter.
Kumar, along with his scooter was thrown off the road and landed in the bushes, while the car driver crashed the road divider, broke down the electric pole and landed on the opposite side of the road.
“We reached the spot after learning about the incident. The driver and his friend escaped unhurt as the airbags popped out. However, due to the impact, Kumar died on the spot,” said assistant police inspector Pawan Bhingardive, Seawoods traffic unit.
After the accident, Surve took Kumar to Terna Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. “We have taken Surve’s blood samples to verify if he was drunk, we are waiting for the reports now,” shared senior police inspector Ravindra Patil, NRI Coastal police station.
Surve, a businessman working with stock has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act for causing death by negligence.
-
Homes rattled by high tide due to coastal road work: SoBo residents
MumbaiFor the past few days, residents living in bungalows on Marine Drive have been feeling unusual vibrations sitting in their homes, which they noticed were coinciding with high-tide timings. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is constructing the 10.58-km coastal road project, for which it had to relocate a large number of tetrapods between the Princess Street flyover and Worli Sea Face.
-
Over two acres of mangroves to be cleared for world’s fourth-longest pedestrian bridge
Mumbai A little over two acres of mangroves are proposed to be cleared from the banks of the Mithi River for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) proposed pedestrian bridge connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex to Mahim Nature Park. The bridge will significantly reduce travel time between BKC and Sion and will have the capacity to accommodate around 1,000 commuters at any given time, as per details submitted to the forest department for their clearance.
-
Priest found murdered near temple in Nagram
A 60-year temple priest, Rajesh Rawat, was murdered while he was sleeping outside his hut in a Nagram village here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. His body was found lying on a cot on Sunday morning. Police said a blood-stained trident was found lying near the body and the deceased had multiple injury marks on his face.
-
Part of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way to be open from August 15: CM Eknath Shinde
The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway between Nagpur and Shirdi will be opened for vehicular traffic from August 15, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday. “We are giving a push to the work of Samruddhi Mahamarg named after Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Nagpur to Shirdi stretch will be opened on August 15,” Shinde said at a party gathering organized by MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Mumbai. The project also assumes political significance.
-
Another physio falls prey to fraudsters posing as army personnel, loses ₹1.17 lakh
Mumbai: A third physiotherapist has fallen prey to cyber fraudsters in the past one month by people claiming to be from the army. On Friday, the victim, Dr Krishna Kumar Mishra, who has a physiotherapy clinic at Borivali West approached the Mumbai police after he was cheated of ₹1.17 lakh by imposters who lured him by telling him that 15 Central Industrial Security Force personnel needed physiotherapy.
