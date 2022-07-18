Milkman thrown off road by speeding car, killed

Navi Mumbai: A 27-year-old milkman, who was returning home after delivering milk at NRI Estate, Seawoods on Sunday morning on his Activa scooter, was crushed to death by a speeding Hyundai Verna car at Palm Beach Road. The incident happened at 6.45am at Chanakya junction.

The deceased, identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Karave Village, Seawoods, was taking a right turn at Chanakya junction, when the speeding car, heading towards CBD Belapur, driven by Akshay Surve (25), rammed into Kumar’s scooter.

Kumar, along with his scooter was thrown off the road and landed in the bushes, while the car driver crashed the road divider, broke down the electric pole and landed on the opposite side of the road.

“We reached the spot after learning about the incident. The driver and his friend escaped unhurt as the airbags popped out. However, due to the impact, Kumar died on the spot,” said assistant police inspector Pawan Bhingardive, Seawoods traffic unit.

After the accident, Surve took Kumar to Terna Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. “We have taken Surve’s blood samples to verify if he was drunk, we are waiting for the reports now,” shared senior police inspector Ravindra Patil, NRI Coastal police station.

Surve, a businessman working with stock has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act for causing death by negligence.