Minister says no MCQs in exams, colleges say can’t change paper anymore
Mumbai A day after the higher education department announced that all state university summer 2022 exams will be held offline and suggested that colleges phase out multiple-choice questions (MCQs) altogether, city colleges are now worried about the existing exam schedule and paper pattern.
However, the University of Mumbai (MU), in its circular released on March 4, stated that exams will be held between April and May 2022 and for offline exams, colleges will be allowed to have a mix of MCQs and descriptive questions.
“We are going by the March 4 circular, and our exam paper sets are ready accordingly with a mix of MCQs and descriptive questions. Changing the paper pattern now will be wrong because teachers and students are prepared for exams based on the set paper pattern,” said Marie Fernandes, principal, St Andrew’s College, Bandra. She added that they have not received any word from MU regarding any new changes.
Controller of examinations, MU, however, told HT that the exam paper pattern will not change. “State government rule is more to do with mode of examination, which MU had already suggested will be held offline. We will continue conducting exams based on the March 4 circular, and as of now, we don’t plan to release any new circulars,” said Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE), MU.
State minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Monday conducted a meeting with vice chancellors of all state universities, where a unanimous decision was taken to conduct all university summer 2022 exams offline.
After nearly two years of online exams, most state universities suggested bringing offline exams back for the summer 2022 session.
In February this year, MU released a circular stating that summer 2022 exams will be held online as well as offline modes. All UG exams for commerce, arts and science session 2 (regular) and backlog exams for the same batches will be conducted offline. However, backlog exams (ATKT) for semesters 1, 3 and 5, as well as semester 4 exams for regular and backlog students have been conducted in online mode this year.
In the first week of March, MU released another statement confirming that semester six exams for traditional (aided and unaided) courses will be conducted online this year, whereas, all exams for professional courses, as well as post graduate ones, will be offline.
While TYBCom exams started online on April 19, this was followed by TYBA and TYBSc exams that commenced from April 21. Similarly, exams for first year undergraduate students are scheduled to begin in May and colleges fear any changes at this point will affect the entire schedule.
Allahabad University making rapid strides towards e-office functioning
The Allahabad University is making rapid strides towards shifting the entire working to e-office in the coming days. Vice chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava had envisaged to convert the present office into e-office soon after she took charge. After various stages of preparations and multiple training given to staff, preparations are being completed to give the project a final shape, say university officials in the know about it.
Fashion designer loses ₹87L in cryptocurrency fraud
Mumbai A Santacruz-based fashion designer filed a case with the cyber police after 48-year-old Mariam Khan was duped of ₹87 lakh in a cryptocurrency trading fraud. According to the police, the fraudster befriended 48-year-old Mariam Khan on Instagram in February 2022. The person's username was 'Matt.at38'. Khan exchanged her mobile number and started chatting with him on WhatsApp. Later, the fraudster introduced himself as the owner of a software development, IT training and software outsourcing company.
Faridkot man burnt alive as car catches fire
A 61-year-old man from Punjab's Faridkot was charred to death after The victim, Harminder Singh of Harindra Nagar in Faridkot city's car caught fire on Kotkapura-Faridkot road on Tuesday. The victim, Harminder Singh of Harindra Nagar in Faridkot city, was a local commission agent (arhtiya). Police said that the incident took place around 3pm when he was returning home alone in his Maruti Swift Dzire from Kotkapura. The vehicle was completely damaged and the owner was identified through the registration number.
Footpaths turn deadly: Bengaluru youth gets electrocuted
A 22-year-old daily wage labourer was electrocuted and died on the spot after Kishore's caught a live cable on a footpath in Sanjaynagar on Monday evening as he was returning from work. Reports said the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. when the deceased, identified as a resident of Mattikere, Kishore, was walking on a footpath near a park with his brother. This is the second electrocution incident in less than two weeks.
Somaiya seeks probe into ‘illegal and fake’ FIR registered by Khar police
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed an application with the senior inspector of the Khar police station, requesting him to investigate an officer, who registered a purportedly 'manipulated and fake' first information report (FIR), naming the former MP as the complainant, although he didn't sign it.
