Minor’s murder at children’s home: Security guard booked for negligence
Police have booked a security guard with David Sassoon Industrial School and Children’s Home in Matunga where four minor boys allegedly beat a 16-year-old mentally challenged and speech-and-hearing impaired fellow inmate to death
Police have booked a security guard with David Sassoon Industrial School and Children’s Home in Matunga where four minor boys allegedly beat a 16-year-old mentally challenged and speech-and-hearing impaired fellow inmate to death.
On August 16, the four boys had ganged up in the common hall of the facility and allegedly kicked and punched the boy repeatedly, police officials said. The warden found him unconscious and took him to Sion Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The post-mortem report revealed that the victim had died of severe internal injuries and trauma.
The CCTV cameras had captured the entire episode. A murder case was registered against the four, and they were later moved to Dongri remand home.
An enquiry by the children’s home found Ganesh Pujari, who was posted at the isolation room, guilty of negligence.
“He did not take adequate precautionary measures for children’s safety and because of this the incident of four boys beating a kid to death occurred,” Satish Bansode, deputy chief officer at the children’s home, said in his statement to the police.
Satish Kasbe, senior inspector of Shivaji Park police station, said, “Based on a complaint, we have booked Pujari under sections of the Juvenile Justice [Care and Protection of Children] Act.”
After the pandemic, every new entrant at the Matunga home is kept separate from the others in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The 16-year-old had been kept in a corner of the hall since August 6 when he was brought to the facility by the DB Marg police. He was found loitering alone at Girgaum chowpatty.
However, the police said, he lost control of his bowel movement and defecated in the hall. Unable to clean himself, he became an easy target of the bullies. On the day of the incident, while the other children moved away after some time, the four, aged 17, 16, 15 and 12, kept up the attack for several minutes and because he could not speak clearly, the boy did not scream, police officials said.
-
Man arrested for killing drunk brother-in-law in Andheri
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Andheri for allegedly killing Indrajit's brother-in-law who abused him after getting drunk. According to police, Indrajit Paswan, 45, had arrived in Mumbai four days ago to look for a job. He was staying with his relative Ramkishore Paswan in Andheri (East). When he returned, he found Indrajit bleeding in a chair outside his shop. A police team reached the spot. Indrajit is also the brother-in-law of Ramkishore's brother-in-law, Ladukumar Paswan, who used to stay with him.
-
Delhi woman fights off thief in deserted area | Watch video here
A video of a woman fighting off a man who was allegedly trying to steal her phone in the national capital has surfaced on social media. Police said the woman, a Tikri resident, was attacked by the man who was attempting to steal her phone when she was on her way to visit a friend at Tajpur Pahari in the Badarpur area of Delhi. The man then fled the spot.
-
‘Fire at hotel will hit travel industry for now’
Death of four, after a major fire broke at Hotel Levana Suites in Lucknow on Monday, has sent a chill among the Lucknowites. There is a concern about hotel stays as well as safety in commercial establishments. Tour operators feel that this has “instilled a fear and will affect the business however it will be short-lived.” A fire also broke out at Hotel Savvy Grand, Gomti Nagar on April 13 this year.
-
Iranian imports, cold stores in eye of the storm as Himachal apple prices crash
It is peak apple harvest season in Himachal, but the growers' outlook has never been so bleak. In a double whammy for Himachal, which boasts of a ₹6,000 crore apple economy,cheaper Iranian apples have flooded the market and cold storage chains have significantly reduced their apple procurement rates. Experts say fluctuating rates at cold storages have affected fruit markets both within and outside the state.
-
Airports will be developed in these three places in Karnataka
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) released a list of places from across the country that qualified as under-serving or un-serving airstrips, and proposed to develop them in the next round of the central leadership's UDAN scheme. Karnataka's Hassan, Kolar and Raichur have made it to the list and may see their airstrips developed soon. While Hassan and Kolar were close to spiritual places, Raichur was close to tourist destinations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics