Mumbai: Even as residents of the Vasai-Virar region continue to reel under erratic and insufficient water supply, authorities have assured that major relief is on the horizon—at least for those in the neighbouring Mira-Bhayandar area. After taking stock of the situation, Maharashtra Transport Minister and Ovala-Majiwada MLA Pratap Sarnaik has announced that 218 million litres per day (MLD) of water will be made available to Mira-Bhayandar by Diwali 2025, sourced from the Surya Dam in Palghar district. Mira-Bhayandar to get 218 MLD water by Diwali, Vasai-Virar still waits

This much-needed boost in water supply is part of the Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme, a project undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which has been in the pipeline for over a decade. The project aims to eventually deliver 403 MLD of potable water across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Phased rollout

The project is being implemented in phases. In January 2024, the first phase saw 185 MLD supplied to the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) area. The remaining 218 MLD is intended for the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), and will be supplied once the infrastructure is fully in place. “I visited the Surya Dam and conducted a review with MMRDA officials. We are working to ensure that by this Diwali, the residents and commercial establishments in Mira-Bhayandar will begin receiving 218 MLD of water,” said Sarnaik. His Ovala-Majiwada constituency encompasses nearly half of Mira-Bhayandar, one of the fastest-growing urban pockets in the MMR.

Challenges remain

Despite the assurances, several logistical and administrative challenges remain. The distribution network within the MBMC area is still under construction. Work on laying pipelines and building critical infrastructure such as a Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) is ongoing.

A major bottleneck is securing an electricity connection to power the reservoir that will feed water into Mira-Bhayandar. This will require the installation of high-tension power lines through forested areas, a task which officials say could take up to six months. Only once this is completed can the actual supply begin.

The laying of the pipeline from Chene Hillock to populated zones of MBMC has been underway for the past 18 months, with an estimated ₹425 crore earmarked for the extension. The Mira-Bhayandar region, spread over 79.40 sq km, has witnessed explosive growth in recent decades. According to the 2011 Census, the population was 8.09 lakh; however, current estimates suggest the figure has nearly doubled, placing immense pressure on civic amenities.

At present, MBMC receives 221 MLD of water—135 MLD from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and 86 MLD from the Shahad Temghar Water Authority (STWA). Yet, due to leakages, transmission losses, and theft, only around 192 MLD actually reaches households.

Vasai-Virar: A different story

While plans for Mira-Bhayandar seem to be inching forward, residents of Vasai-Virar remain in distress. Despite being connected to the Surya project since January, the supply has been plagued by technical glitches.

Last week, a transformer malfunction at the Surya Nagar Water Purification Centre—run by the MMRDA—crippled operations at the Kavdas Pumping Station, leaving vast swathes of Vasai-Virar without water.