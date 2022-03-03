Miyawaki plantation technique transforms landfill site in Navi Mumbai
NAVI MUMBAI: A landfill site in Navi Mumbai’s Koparkhairane has been turned into a garden through the Japanese Meyawaki technique. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) planted over 40,000 saplings last year with the help of NGO Green Yatra at this site, which have now grown into 15 feet high trees.
“It is a sight to be seen...in just 10 months, the saplings have grown to 15 feet high. The Japanese method of the plantation was assured to provide natural vegetation in a short duration regardless of the soil and climatic condition using scientific techniques,” said municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar.
NMMC conducted soil analysis to prepare the plantation site before planting the 40,000 saplings. A form of biomass fertiliser was later prepared and spread evenly on the soil.
Pradeep Tripathi, Green Yatra founder, said a lot of thought was given for maximising the survival rate of every sapling. “So, the 60 odd types of saplings planted on the three-acre plot have about 40% shrubs, canopy trees... then there are sub-trees planted on 30% of the garden area. With a proper support system and quantified biomass distribution, the saplings are now growing rapidly.”
The biodiversity has also improved with 12 types of snakes, over 35 varieties of birds, more than 15 variants of butterflies. A member of the golden jackal family has also been sighted in the area. “The sighting of birds and animals is an indicator of the positive changes resulting due to the plantation activity, “ said an official.
