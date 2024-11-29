MLA Mahesh Sawant undergoes angioplasty

MUMBAI: Newly elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant from Mahim constituency underwent angioplasty on Thursday. Sawant was admitted to a hospital after experiencing chest pain. Later, he was moved to the Lilawati Hospital on the advice of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray. On Thursday, he underwent angiography after attending doctors detected a blockage in his heart. He is being treated by Dr. Ajit Menon. Hospital authorities said his condition is stable and he is likely to be discharged in 2-3 days.

