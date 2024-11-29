Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MLA Mahesh Sawant undergoes angioplasty

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2024 06:28 AM IST

MUMBAI: Newly elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant from Mahim constituency underwent angioplasty on Thursday

MUMBAI: Newly elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant from Mahim constituency underwent angioplasty on Thursday. Sawant was admitted to a hospital after experiencing chest pain. Later, he was moved to the Lilawati Hospital on the advice of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray. On Thursday, he underwent angiography after attending doctors detected a blockage in his heart. He is being treated by Dr. Ajit Menon. Hospital authorities said his condition is stable and he is likely to be discharged in 2-3 days.

MLA Mahesh Sawant undergoes angioplasty
MLA Mahesh Sawant undergoes angioplasty

Sawant, the vibhag pramukh of Dadar-Mahim area, emerged a giant killer after he won the assembly election from Mahim constituency, defeating sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sada Saravankar and MNS candidate Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On