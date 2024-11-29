MLA Mahesh Sawant undergoes angioplasty
MUMBAI: Newly elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant from Mahim constituency underwent angioplasty on Thursday
MUMBAI: Newly elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant from Mahim constituency underwent angioplasty on Thursday. Sawant was admitted to a hospital after experiencing chest pain. Later, he was moved to the Lilawati Hospital on the advice of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray. On Thursday, he underwent angiography after attending doctors detected a blockage in his heart. He is being treated by Dr. Ajit Menon. Hospital authorities said his condition is stable and he is likely to be discharged in 2-3 days.
Sawant, the vibhag pramukh of Dadar-Mahim area, emerged a giant killer after he won the assembly election from Mahim constituency, defeating sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sada Saravankar and MNS candidate Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy