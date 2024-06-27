MLC polls: Turnout lowest for Mumbai graduate seat, Sena (UBT) complains of interference
Votes for the four legislative council seats will be counted on July 1 and the results will be declared on the same day
Mumbai: Voting for four seats of the legislative council took place in Maharashtra on Wednesday, with the Mumbai graduate constituency witnessing the lowest turnout at 56% (till 6pm). Shiv Sena (UBT), which contested three of the four seats, complained of interference in the voting process by polling staff at the Mumbai graduates’ constituency, saying they urged voters to indicate their preferences among candidates in the fray.
According to the preferential voting system in place for the legislative council elections, voters are allowed to choose their first, second and third preferences among candidates for every seat. These preferences assume importance when no candidate secures the required votes for victory.
“Polling staff were interfering in the voting process. They were found urging voters to select the candidate of their choice as the first preference and give preferential votes for the other candidates. We complained about this to the returning officer and asked them to direct the polling staff not to interfere in the voting process,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from the Mumbai graduates’ constituency, Anil Parab.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas cast their votes for the Mumbai graduate constituency at Bandra East in Parab’s presence.
