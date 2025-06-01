MUMBAI: Godrej Enterprises, which has a large campus at Vikhroli East, has asked MMRDA to give it a dedicated access point from the Metro 4 railway which is expected to be completed by 2026. The company wants connectivity to this commercial campus near its hillside residential colony. MMRDA to give Godrej dedicated Metro access to its Vikhroli complex

Metro 4 connects Wadala with Kasarvadavali, and Metro 4A will further connect Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh. Metro 4 is almost 80 per cent complete and passes via Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg where the commercial-residential complex is. The complex also has its own dedicated subway which passes under the Central Railway corridor.

“The proposal of dedicated ingress and egress from the station on Metro Line 4 into the Godrej campus will significantly enhance daily connectivity for thousands of our workforce and enable smoother access for over 15 national and multinational companies operating within the campus,” said a Godrej Enterprise spokesperson.

Godrej Enterprise sources said that MMRDA’s policy on direct metro station connectivity to adjoining properties along the alignment would facilitate the adoption of technically feasible and sustainable urban planning solutions. “The Metro integration policy of MMRDA is a great initiative and will help multiple companies, retail malls, and commercial districts along the metro alignment to thrive with ease in connectivity and commute,” said a source. “This policy promotes sustainable urban growth by encouraging the use of public transport and reducing urban sprawl.”

MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said that the conceptual plan had been approved subject to a deposition of ₹10 crore and 6% supervision charges. Mukherjee said the charges had not yet been deposited and the detailed design and drawings not yet submitted for MMRDA’s approval.

Last year, Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in BKC had demanded direct connectivity from Metro 2B to its complex. The Metro 2B will run from D N Nagar and Mandale (off the Sion-Panvel road) when it is inaugurated.

MMRDA had accepted the demand. With this, the bourse will be connected to the bullet train terminal at BKC, as Metro 2B and the bullet train terminal are also connected. However, BDB vice-president Mehul Shah said that MMRDA had asked for ₹10 crore for this, which they wanted waived.

Spread over a 20-acre plot, BDB is home to around 2,500 small and large diamond traders’ offices. Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan complex will also get exclusive access from the Metro 3 line connecting SEEPZ and Aarey.