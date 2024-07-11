MMRDA’s jurisdiction expands into Raigad and Palghar

Mumbai: The state government has appointed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the planning agency for over 600 villages in Raigad and Palghar districts adjoining Mumbai. The state urban development department passed a government resolution on the same on Tuesday. HT Image

MMRDA’s new boundary will be in the Pen tehsil of Alibag and the southern part of Patalganga river on the eastern side. In the south, the agency’s boundary has been extended to Khalapur, Pen, and Alibag. Several districts of Palghar and Vasai taluka were also added. The total area for which MMRDA will be the planning authority has increased from 4,355 sq km to 6,355 sq km.

A senior government official said that MMRDA had come up with the proposal since it was planning various projects in the region, such as the Virar-Alibag multi-modal corridor, growth centres in Boisar, and the bullet train corridor near Vadhavan, among others. Now, Palghar taluka, the remaining region of Vasai taluka, Pen and Khalapur will come under MMRDA’s jurisdiction. The official said that the extension of its boundaries would boost development in the area.

MMRDA had started off as a planning body, but the Shiv Sena-BJP government from 1995 to 1999 asked it to develop infrastructure as well. Last week, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis wanted it to take over slum rehabilitation projects, too.