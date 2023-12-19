MNS activist suffers burn injuries after gas cylinder leakage in Kalyan

Kalyan: HT Image

The president of the women’s wing of MNS Kalyan unit suffered burn injuries after a domestic gas cylinder leakage in the kitchen in Khadakpada area of Kalyan on Friday afternoon, said fire officials of Khadakpada police station.

The political activist was identified as Shital Vikhankar who was in the kitchen of her house when the gas cylinder leakage occurred.

Vikhankar suffered 80 burns and was sent to a nearby hospital from where the doctors referred her to the National burn hospital in Navi Mumbai. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Sarjerao Patil, Senior Police Inspector, at Khadakpada police station said, “The incident took place when she was preparing food in the kitchen.”