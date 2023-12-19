close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / MNS activist suffers burn injuries after gas cylinder leakage in Kalyan

MNS activist suffers burn injuries after gas cylinder leakage in Kalyan

ByN K Gupta
Dec 19, 2023 09:31 PM IST

The political activist was cooking in the kitchen when the leakage led to a fire and she suffered 80% burn injuries

Kalyan:

HT Image
HT Image

The president of the women’s wing of MNS Kalyan unit suffered burn injuries after a domestic gas cylinder leakage in the kitchen in Khadakpada area of Kalyan on Friday afternoon, said fire officials of Khadakpada police station.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The political activist was identified as Shital Vikhankar who was in the kitchen of her house when the gas cylinder leakage occurred.

Vikhankar suffered 80 burns and was sent to a nearby hospital from where the doctors referred her to the National burn hospital in Navi Mumbai. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Sarjerao Patil, Senior Police Inspector, at Khadakpada police station said, “The incident took place when she was preparing food in the kitchen.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out