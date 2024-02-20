MNS demands action as Kharghar hospital bill balloons to 17 lakh

Navi Mumbai Navi Mumbai, India - Feb. 15, 2024:Navi Mumbai MNS unit has complained to Konkan Commissioner to revoke the license of Medicover Hospital at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 15, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The disputes between patients and private hospitals over the final bills has been a matter of concern, but in the case of Karjat-based 26 year old Akshay Thange, presently undergoing treatment at Kharghar-based Medicover Hospital, the issue appears to have turned political.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The public and infrastructure wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on February 14 has raised a complaint with Konkan divisional commissioner and other government authorities seeking stringent action against the hospital for raising bill estimates of over ₹17 lakh. The hospital is alleged to have repeatedly revised the bills from the preliminary estimates of ₹5 lakh.

Thange was admitted to Medicover on January 21 after having sustained serious injuries caused due to a bike accident in Karjat. “He was on his way to appear for a Law exam when his bike collided with another vehicle. He suffered major injuries, especially to his leg and was initially taken to a government hospital in Panvel. Owing to the seriousness of his injury, we were asked to shift him to Medicover hospital,” said a relative, Ketan Borade. The bill generated by the hospital has got the Thange family running from pillar to post seeking for some intervention. The family till now has paid over ₹8 lakh of the bill and spent another ₹2 lakh on medicines.

The patient, according to the relatives, was to undergo two major surgeries on the right leg. “In the initial estimate my nephew was to undergo two surgeries on the right leg, but none were performed. Instead, the leg had to be amputated. The hospital continued raising revised estimates. From the initial ₹5 lakh, the charges were revised to ₹8.5 lakh and eventually last week the estimate given was ₹12 lakh,” said Borade, forcing the middle-class family to seek financial aid from the Prime Minister Relief Fund as well as the MNS. “The charges levied were unrealistic. Most of the medicines prescribed had to be purchased outside, which has added to the financial burden” said Borade.

The MNS, meanwhile, has complained to Konkan Division Commissioner demanding that the hospital’s license be revoked. The party has also written to CIDCO calling for a probe into the allotment of the plot. “Just five days ago when we visited the hospital to discuss the matter, the bill amount was ₹12 lakh, but in the matter of five days, the revised bill generated has reached ₹17 lakh. This is outright loot of the public and it needs to be probed thoroughly. Besides getting the license of the hospital terminated, even the trust who secured the plot from CIDCO is accountable,” alleged Sanjay Tanna, the President of the Wing.

The party has procured the lease deed documents between the Trust and CIDCO and has alleged multiple violations from the allotment of the land to a trust to the running of the hospital by a third party. “Over 30,000 sq meter land was procured from CIDCO by paying a measly sum of ₹51 lakh under the pretext of building a hospital. As per the terms and conditions, the trust was required to construct the hospital in 10 years, but instead it took another 24 years for the facility to come up. Even after the extensive delay, the facility was handed over to a corporate entity, with nothing meant for the poor and needy. As per the ready reckoner rate, the land on which the hospital is constructed if had to be purchased will cost over ₹650 crore and we have demanded that CIDCO should recover this amount from the trust as it has violated the lease,” adds Tanna.

The hospital has refuted the allegations and said the matter has been politicised even though at every stage the relatives were not only informed but also convinced about the cost they are likely to incur. “The patient was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. He had come with poly trauma and required multiple surgeries and was in need of extensive medical tests. Additionally, he needed seven days admission in the ICU and was even kept on a ventilator. It is the care of the hospital and the efforts put in by the doctors that the patient was stabilised,” said a hospital official when contacted.

“The patient was deemed to be fit for discharge last week itself and could have very well undergone further treatment through Out Patient department (OPD). He was, however, retained in the hospital purely at the insistence of the relatives as an aid of ₹4 lakh was expected from the PM Relief Fund. We have an undertaking given by the relatives wherein they have wholeheartedly consented to the revision of bill estimates done based on the nature of treatment,” the official said. The PM Relief Fund had sanctioned an assistance of ₹1 lakh was sanctioned.

In a statement, the hospital, which operates over 24 hospitals in 16 cities in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra said, “Medicover Hospital is dedicated to providing affordable care without compromising on quality. At the hospital, transparency and fairness are at the core of the operations. We believe in a patient-centric approach rather than a profit-driven model. The patient endured multiple surgeries and ICU stays in the hospital and the hospital consistently updated him and his family on his bill and discounts or adjustments applied to his charges. By prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of the patients, the hospital has an environment where healthcare is accessible to all.” Medicover Hospitals