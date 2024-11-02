MNS told to remove Deepotsava lanterns

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been directed to remove all the lanterns it had hung up along with the party’s symbols at Shivaji Park for the Deepotsava festivities. The directive has been issued by the returning officer of the Mahim assembly constituency on a complaint from the Shiv Sena (UBT), which alleged that the MNS had violated the model code of conduct. Mumbai, India - Oct. 28, 2024: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, lit up on the occasion of Diwali festival, known as the "festival of lights",in Mumbai, India, on Monday, October 28, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The MNS has been organising Deepotsava in Shivaji Park for the last 12 years as party chief Raj Thackeray resides in the neighbourhood. However, with Thackeray’s son Amit standing for election from the Mahim constituency, which includes Shivaji Park, the Sena (UBT) had raised objections to the festivities being sponsored by the party. In addition, the Sena (UBT)’s complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI), that the Deepotsava expenses must be added to Amit’s election expenditure, has been accepted.

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar, chief coordinator for the Deepotsava festivities, confirmed that the EC had told them to remove the lanterns on Road No 2, leading from Raja Badhe Chowk to Shivaji Park. “We received a call from the Election Commission on Friday evening to remove all the lanterns that bore party symbols. We will remove them by Saturday morning. There are more than 250 such lanterns which need to be removed,’’ said Killedar.

The returning officer of the Mahim assembly constituency, Prashant Panvekar, did not respond to HT’s attempts to contact him.

Killedar said, “Those complaining don’t realise that they are objecting to a Hindu festival. It would have been fine if the Shiv Sena (UBT) had objected to banners being put up but these were lanterns. We have followed all the rules. This is nothing but jealousy. We are not campaigning for Amit Thackeray at Deepotsava. Also, did we complain about the Sena (UBT)’s Dushera rally?’’