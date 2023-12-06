Mobile mechanic used phones kept for repairs to contact minors, raped them

Mumbai A mobile phone mechanic, who used to befriend minor girls on social media and then allegedly rape them, has been arrested. In order to hide his tracks, he used to use the mobile phones that had been given to him for repairs to contact the victims, police said, adding that the accused had been evading arrest since the past one month. The couple met in a guest house in Bhayander where the accused allegedly tried to rape her. (IANS)

The accused, identified as Aditya Bhagat, 21, had sent a friend request on Facebook to a 17-year-old girl from Nalasopara two months ago, according to the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police. After chatting for a few days, Bhagat had asked her to meet him.

The couple met in a guest house in Bhayander where the accused allegedly tried to rape her. When the girl refused, he threatened to post her obscene photos on the Internet.

Scared of being defamed, the girl attempted suicide after returning home the next day. The Achole police station registered a rape case against Bhagat under sections 376, 376 (2) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

PSI Hitendra Vichare, from the MBVV crime branch said that also started investigating along with the police as the case was sensitive. After analysing the mobile phone data and other technical aspects, the police arrested Bhagat on Monday from his mobile repairing shop in Bhayander.

“When we checked all the IMEI numbers of the mobiles through which the victims received calls and messages, we found that the phones were given for repairs at the accused’s shop in Bhayander,” said a Crime Branch officer. Police is now investigating how many more girls were contacted, blackmailed and raped by Bhagat.